    Karnataka: Cloudburst in Udupi leaves over 10 houses flooded

    The Kabbinale area in Udupi experienced 18 cm of rain in 2.25 hours, causing flash floods that submerged over ten homes and swept away several vehicles. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Emergency teams responded swiftly as locals faced significant damage and power outages from the severe weather.

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    In a sudden weather event, the Kabbinale area of Hebri taluk in Udupi district experienced torrential rain on Sunday afternoon, raising concerns of a possible cloudburst. Within just 2.25 hours, the region recorded 18 cm of rain, leading to flash floods in the Bammagundi River. The deluge resulted in the submergence of more than ten homes in the Balladi area of Mudradi village, with floodwaters sweeping away two cars, two motorcycles, and several other vehicles. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

    Residents reported that the rain, which began around 2:25 PM and persisted for nearly five hours, was accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, significantly impacting the Western Ghats. This sudden influx of water, mixed with mud, caused the river levels to rise dramatically. The floodwaters entered yards, resulting in significant damage to property. Among the vehicles lost was a car belonging to Krishna Pujari from Hosakamba, as well as a vehicle belonging to a neighbouring family from Kerala.

    At this time, there is no confirmed information regarding the occurrence of a cloudburst or landslide in the Kabbinale and Mandanmakki areas. Residents expressed their shock to ‘Kannadaprabha’, stating that they had never witnessed such a severe flood in their lifetime. The unexpected flood alarmed local citizens, as heavy winds uprooted over 25 electric poles, leading to a complete power outage in the region.

    The agricultural impact of this weather event is severe, with approximately 150 acres of paddy, rubber, coconut, and banana plantations around the Bammagundi River suffering extensive damage.

    Tourists visiting the Kabbinale Abby waterfall faced a rapid change in conditions. The waterfall's water level surged, prompting visitors to evacuate the area. Pradeep, a tourist from Kundapur, described the experience as an "adventure" as they prioritized safety in the face of the flooding. Floodwaters also engulfed the Kabbinale bridge, submerging it entirely.

    In response to the emergency, fire brigade personnel and disaster management teams quickly arrived at the scene to assist with operations and ensure public safety. As the situation continues to unfold, local authorities are assessing the damage and working to restore normalcy to the affected areas.

