'Eggs to be served 6 days a week with meals for govt school children': K'taka Minister HC Mahadevappa

In a major boost to the nutritional intake of government school children, Karnataka's District In-charge Minister HC Mahadevappa has announced that eggs will now be provided six days a week in government and aided schools for students from grades 1 to 10. This initiative has been made possible through a generous ₹1591 crore contribution from industrialist Azim Premji's CRF Foundation.

The announcement was made during the launch of a new program aimed at providing nutritious food to school children. The initiative is a collaboration between the Azim Premji Foundation, the Department of School Education and Literacy, and the Zilla Panchayat. It operates under the state government's PM Poshan - Midday Meal Scheme, with the launch event held at Maharaja's College.



Previously, eggs were served twice a week as part of the midday meal. However, recognizing the importance of vitamins and protein in a child’s growth, the government has decided to increase this to six days a week. Along with hot meals, eggs will be a regular part of the diet for most students. According to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, 88% of school children in the state receive eggs, while 8% are provided bananas, and 4% receive ragi biscuits as an alternative.

Minister Mahadevappa emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all students receive the necessary nutrition to grow healthy and strong. “We are giving students uniforms, textbooks, hot milk, and even ragi malt in addition to meals. It’s important for children to make the most of these facilities, study hard, and grow into responsible citizens who contribute positively to the nation,” he said.



The Minister also encouraged students to familiarize themselves with the Preamble of the Constitution and its values. “Every child should be able to recite the Preamble without looking at it. We must strive for development, respecting all religions and castes, and follow the ideals laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution,” he added.

In a call for unity and social harmony, Mahadevappa urged everyone to embrace brotherhood and maintain the values of the Constitution. He highlighted the importance of upholding traditions and customs while promoting freedom of speech and religion.

