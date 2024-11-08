Food kits featuring Karnataka CM, DCM seized in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi's constituency

Election officials seized 30 food kits featuring Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar in Wayanad, sparking political tensions. LDF accused Congress of using kits for election gains, while Congress claims they were for landslide victims. Rahul Gandhi also clarified his stance on business.

Food kits featuring Karnataka CM, DCM seized in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi's constituency vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

Election officials and police seized around 30 food packets bearing images of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday near the home of a local Congress leader in Tolpetti, according to sources.

The food packets, which included essentials like tea powder, sugar, rice, and other items, were reportedly prepared for distribution and found in a flour mill close to the Congress leader’s residence. The discovery has stirred political tensions in Wayanad, as Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) accused the Congress of attempting to leverage the food distribution for electoral advantage. Congress has countered the allegations, stating that the kits were intended for the victims of recent landslides in Wayanad and not for political campaigning.

Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors allege receiving worm-infested food kits, stages protest

Congress’s response comes amid ongoing criticism from the LDF, which alleged that distributing such kits ahead of elections could sway voters, given that Wayanad was previously represented by Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader with strong local support. The incident also draws attention to the Congress’s aid efforts in Wayanad, particularly as Priyanka Gandhi was actively involved in the area during her campaign.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has clarified his stance on business, countering BJP’s claims that he is anti-business. Speaking from Delhi, the Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted that he is not against businesses but opposes monopolies that hinder competition. Gandhi stated, “There are signs of a return [to a monopolistic environment],” emphasizing his support for balanced growth, job creation, and fair competition.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi, calls him "natural disaster" for Wayanad

Rahul’s remarks come at a time when prominent industrialists like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have voiced concerns over the BJP's approach, adding fuel to speculations about Rahul’s stance on business. He clarified, “I am not anti-business, as the BJP portrays. However, I oppose the dominance of select individuals in industries. I advocate for fair employment, trade, exploration, and competition.”

The incident in Wayanad highlights political tensions and competing narratives, with both Congress and LDF positioning themselves on sensitive topics like aid distribution and economic policies as the election season heats up.

