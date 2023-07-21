Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arms dealer arrested in Davangere; Suspicions of link with Bengaluru terror suspects

     

    An arms dealer, Fayaz, from Davangere, suspected to have links with Bengaluru terror suspects, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). He has multiple cases, including drug and arms dealing, against him. The police are investigating his connections in Davangere.

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police have nabbed an arms dealer of Davangere, who is suspected to have a link with the terror suspects arrested in the city. Fayaz (32) is based out of Bengaluru. He used to do shoe polish work in Chitradurga and Bengaluru. 

    According to reports, Fayaz is married twice and used to visit his second wife often in Davangere. Despite having a first wife, he used to live with his second wife’s family in Bengaluru. However, there are no confirmed reports of him being married twice.

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

    5 cases against Fayaz

    Police sources say that Fayaz has five cases against him, including those related to drugs and arms dealing. He was recently released on bail in an arms dealing case, said Joint Commissioner Sharanappa. Besides shoe polish work, he also used to work as a carpenter in Chitradurga and Davanagere. Currently, the police have undertaken the possibility of Fayaz being linked with the terror suspects arrested in Bengaluru.

    The police are conducting a detailed investigation into Fayaz's contacts in Davangere

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
