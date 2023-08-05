Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DK Shivakumar invites corporate sectors to invest in Karnataka's public schools

    Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, announced an ambitious plan to build 2,000 public schools in two years, funded by the corporate sector, including companies like Wipro and Infosys. The initiative aims to provide a viable alternative to private schools and support rural education.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, announced a bold initiative by the Karnataka government to construct 2,000 public schools in the state within the next two years. Recognizing the aspirations of parents to provide the best education for their children, he emphasized the government's determination to provide an alternative to private schools that often prompt rural parents to migrate to cities.

    The government aims to fund the schools independently, refraining from seeking any donations from the private sector. Under the proposed program, the corporate sector will be entrusted with building these schools, while the government will provide the necessary outline.

    “As part of this initiative, two Panchayats will collaborate to establish a private school, and I assure you that the government will provide the required land for this purpose. The construction of these schools will be overseen by the private sector, while their management will be entrusted to esteemed educational institutions. I want to reiterate that the government will take full responsibility for the smooth operation of these schools” added DKS.

    The Deputy Chief Minister disclosed that discussions with leading companies like Wipro and Infosys have yielded positive results, as they have pledged substantial financial support for these public schools. He expressed confidence in building the schools within the next three years without relying on any financial contributions from the government.

    He assured the people that Karnataka will undergo development from the Corporate sector and they will jointly work with the government for the infrastructure development in the state. He emphasised the need of CSR for the current development along with government support.

