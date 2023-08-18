Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chikkamagaluru: Young man loses Rs 11 lakh to online scam that promised him SUV 

    Naveen, a young man from Chikkamagaluru, fell victim to an online call scam, losing 29 lakh rupees. Initially promised a luxury vehicle for 11 lakhs, he deposited the amount into a scammer's account. He then lost 19 lakhs at a casino. The incident led to depression and financial strain. Police urged caution against such scams.

    Chikkamagaluru: Young man loses Rs 11 lakh to online scam that promised him SUV vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 8:31 PM IST

    A young man named Naveen (name changed) from Chikkamagaluru city was tricked by an online call scam and duped 29 lakh rupees. Naveen, who worked at a petrol station, got a call online that promised him a large amount of money. Sadly, he ended up spending all of it, including Rs 19 lakh at a casino. This incident made him lose all the amount kept at his workplace, the petrol bunk.

    Around a month ago, Naveen, who was working at a petrol station on the city's outskirts, got a call on his mobile phone. The caller was a girl, who told him that he had won a lucky draw and could get a Rd 25 lakh Sports Utility Vehicle for just Rs 11 lakh.

    Stay smart and Secure: 7 tips to avoid online shopping scams during sales

    Believing the scam, Naveen put Rs 11 lakhs into the account number the woman gave him. Later, he used the rest of the Rs 19 lakh in the casino. Afterwards, Naveen tried to reach out to the caller to get the promised car, but no one received his call. Feeling disappointed and facing financial loss, he became depressed. Eventually, he went to the police and explained to them in detail about the scam.

    Mumbai man loses Rs 8.5 lakh to YouTube video liking scam

    Things got worse for Naveen when the owner of the petrol station, who had been away due to family reasons, returned and found out about the incident. Losing Rs 29 lakh had a big impact on the station's operations. 

    District Superintendent of Police Umaprasanth warned the public about falling for such fake calls and mentioned that there have been similar cases reported. This case is a pure example of how someone can lose their money, for excessive desire. The police have warned the public to be aware of such scam calls.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 8:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh vkp

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Congress entrusts MLA Srinivas with task of bringing back BJP's Somasekhar

    Congress entrusts MLA Srinivas with task of bringing back BJP's Somasekhar

    Mumbai vs Bengaluru auto drivers: X post triggers massive debate vkp

    Mumbai vs Bengaluru auto drivers: X post triggers massive debate

    Recent Stories

    Skin friendly vegetables: 5 incredible benefits of Mushroom vma eai

    Skin friendly vegetables: 5 incredible benefits of Mushroom

    Indian Navy gets a new damage control simulator

    Indian Navy gets a new damage control simulator

    From Gitanjali to Feluda series: 7 Bengali classics you must read ADC EIA

    From Gitanjali to Feluda series: 7 Bengali classics you must read

    Why there's a lot more riding on Luna 25 than just Russia's moon mission

    Why there's a lot more riding on Luna 25 than just Russia's moon mission

    Healthiest vegetables for Skin: 5 revolutionary benefits of Bitter Gourd vma eai

    Healthiest vegetables for Skin: 5 revolutionary benefits of Bitter Gourd

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon