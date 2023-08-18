Chikkamagaluru: Young man loses Rs 11 lakh to online scam that promised him SUV 

Naveen, a young man from Chikkamagaluru, fell victim to an online call scam, losing 29 lakh rupees. Initially promised a luxury vehicle for 11 lakhs, he deposited the amount into a scammer's account. He then lost 19 lakhs at a casino. The incident led to depression and financial strain. Police urged caution against such scams.

A young man named Naveen (name changed) from Chikkamagaluru city was tricked by an online call scam and duped 29 lakh rupees. Naveen, who worked at a petrol station, got a call online that promised him a large amount of money. Sadly, he ended up spending all of it, including Rs 19 lakh at a casino. This incident made him lose all the amount kept at his workplace, the petrol bunk.

Around a month ago, Naveen, who was working at a petrol station on the city's outskirts, got a call on his mobile phone. The caller was a girl, who told him that he had won a lucky draw and could get a Rd 25 lakh Sports Utility Vehicle for just Rs 11 lakh.



Believing the scam, Naveen put Rs 11 lakhs into the account number the woman gave him. Later, he used the rest of the Rs 19 lakh in the casino. Afterwards, Naveen tried to reach out to the caller to get the promised car, but no one received his call. Feeling disappointed and facing financial loss, he became depressed. Eventually, he went to the police and explained to them in detail about the scam.



Things got worse for Naveen when the owner of the petrol station, who had been away due to family reasons, returned and found out about the incident. Losing Rs 29 lakh had a big impact on the station's operations.

District Superintendent of Police Umaprasanth warned the public about falling for such fake calls and mentioned that there have been similar cases reported. This case is a pure example of how someone can lose their money, for excessive desire. The police have warned the public to be aware of such scam calls.