Chikkamagaluru: Villagers carry elderly woman 3 km to hospital, highlight inadequate facilities

In a distressing incident in Nellibidu village of Kalasa taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, villagers had no choice but to carry a 70-year-old woman, Lakshmi, over a distance of 3 km to reach the nearest hospital. The unfortunate situation arose due to the absence of proper road connectivity in the area.

Lakshmi was suffering from severe health issues, and without a viable way to transport her, the villagers rallied together to help. They carried her across a suspension bridge over the Bhadra River, navigating the challenging terrain that connects their village to the main road. This bridge has become the only route for many residents of Nellibidu and nearby villages, including Azzigadde, Aaroli Kattemane, Chakkamane, Chikkanadamane, Chaudibilalu, Dete, Kabbanchi, and Karketota, all of whom depend on it for access to essential services.



Residents face daily hardships due to a lack of road infrastructure. During summer, when the water levels in the Bhadra River are low, vehicles can travel across the riverbed. However, during the rainy season, rising water levels force villagers to rely solely on the suspension bridge, adding to their woes. Many residents must walk six kilometres just to reach the main road, a reality they face each day.



For decades, villagers have petitioned local authorities to replace the suspension bridge with a proper road bridge. Despite their persistent appeals over the last 50 to 60 years, progress remains stagnant. Villagers have expressed their frustration, accusing officials of neglect. They claim that representatives only visit during election periods, showing little concern for their ongoing struggles once the elections are over.

The incident involving Lakshmi has ignited renewed anger among the villagers, highlighting their desperate need for infrastructure improvements. As the community grapples with inadequate amenities, it serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for development in these remote areas.

