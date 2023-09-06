Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brand Bengaluru: Karnataka govt seeks to collect fees on traffic-congested roads in IT hub

    The Karnataka government is considering implementing road fees on busy Bengaluru streets to promote public transport and ease traffic congestion. A report by IISC and RIM suggests parking policies, traffic fees, and comprehensive traffic management. Public feedback from the Brand Bengaluru program informs these recommendations.
     

    Brand Bengaluru: Karnataka govt seeks to collect fees on traffic-congested roads in IT hub vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    The Karnataka government is considering to implement road fees on the city's busiest streets to encourage people to use public transportation and reduce private vehicle usage. This move aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

    To develop this plan, a report has been submitted to the government. The report was jointly prepared by the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and the Ramaiah Institute of Management (RIM). It suggests several measures to address traffic congestion in Bengaluru, including the enforcement of parking policies, the introduction of traffic fees on crowded roads, and the creation of a comprehensive traffic management master plan.

    Why are street vendors up in arms against Brand Bengaluru?

    The government initiated the Brand Bengaluru program, which invited public opinions and suggestions for improving the city's traffic system. In response to this initiative, the state government assigned the task of compiling these suggestions into a detailed report to IISC Professor Ashish Verma and RIM Professor Meghna Verma. This report has now been submitted to the Bengaluru Urban Development Department.

    The report received a total of 10,479 responses from the public between June and August. After eliminating irrelevant submissions, 6,075 responses were considered. These responses were categorized into three main topics: active mobility, bus and metro, and road and traffic.

    To address the growing issue of traffic congestion expected in the city in the coming years, the report recommends the development and periodic updating of a suitable master plan and applicable transport plan. These plans would be essential in effectively managing traffic congestion. Furthermore, the report suggests the implementation of a strong parking system, the comprehensive enforcement of parking policies, and the collection of parking fees.

    The report also stresses the need for the effective implementation of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and encourages the adoption of environmentally friendly transportation options, such as electric vehicles, bicycles, buses, and the metro. It supports improved connectivity between metro stations and various neighbourhoods through buses and other modes of transportation, along with the establishment of sufficient electric vehicle charging stations.

    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    The report proposes adopting a congestion charge model similar to London's, where vehicles on congested roads are required to pay a fee. This measure can help alleviate traffic congestion. Additionally, the report highlights successful traffic management models from other cities, such as converting specific roads into pedestrian zones, and suggests implementing similar approaches in Bengaluru.

    The key recommendations of the report are:
    - Promoting the use of public transport
    - Implementing a revenue-sharing system between the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the metro to improve feeder services
    - Increasing the number of bus trips to enhance bus service speed
    - Extending the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project to neighbouring areas
    - Encouraging bicycle use as an alternative to motor vehicles
    - Implementing mixed land-use development plans to reduce the need for travel for shopping and other activities
    - Upgrading traffic signals
    - Developing pedestrian-friendly roads.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mandya: Children protest against govt, urge to save water of the ancestors vkp

    Mandya: Children protest against govt, urge to save water of the ancestors

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver asks passengers to tag his Instagram handle while commuting vkp

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver asks passengers to tag his Instagram handle while commuting

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar delays decision on Belgaum district bifurcation

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar delays decision on Belgaum district bifurcation

    Rice to replace money for drought-affected taluks: Karnataka's Food Minister KH Muniappa

    Rice to replace money for drought-affected taluks: Karnataka's Food Minister KH Muniappa

    Bengaluru: Survey reveals four-wheelers take double the time than two-wheelers to reach same distance vkp

    Bengaluru: Survey reveals four-wheelers take double the time than two-wheelers to reach same distance

    Recent Stories

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in five districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

    Fukrey 3 trailer: Witness Richa Chadha's 'Bholi Punjaban' fighting elections with 'OG' gang in hilarious film vma

    Fukrey 3 trailer: Witness Richa Chadha's 'Bholi Punjaban' fighting elections with 'OG' gang in hilarious film

    7 popular breakfast ideas on Krishna Janmashtami RBA EAI

    7 popular breakfast ideas on Krishna Janmashtami

    Tennis US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH) osf

    US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH)

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula rkn

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon