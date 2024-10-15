Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP and RSS, who oppose Muslims are real terrorists': Congress spokesperson M Lakshman

    Congress spokesperson M Lakshman accused the BJP of targeting Muslims by opposing the withdrawal of cases from the Hubli riots. He defended the state government's actions and criticized Snehamayi Krishna for making false accusations against CM Siddaramaiah, accusing Krishna of being influenced by BJP leaders.

    BJP and RSS who oppose Muslims are real terrorists says Congress spokesperson M Lakshman vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Congress spokesperson M Lakshman launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of targeting the Muslim community by opposing the withdrawal of cases against the accused in the Hubli riots. Speaking at a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, Lakshman condemned the BJP for comparing Muslims to terrorists, adding that in reality, it is the BJP and RSS who are the true terrorists in the country.

    He was responding to the BJP’s criticism of the state government's decision to withdraw the cases related to the Hubli riots, which allegedly involved members of the Muslim community. Lakshman stated that the BJP often reacts strongly whenever Muslims are named in any incident, accusing the party of making inflammatory statements and politicizing the issue for their benefit.

    CM Siddaramaiah claims ‘injustice in tax distribution for Karnataka’, slams central govt

    Lakshman further revealed that the state government has dropped a total of 43 cases, out of which only 9 were related to incidents that occurred during the Congress government's tenure. The remaining 34 cases, he clarified, were from the BJP’s period in power and were largely related to pro-farmer and pro-Kannada activists. He accused the BJP of selectively raising the issue of the Hubli riots simply because it involved Muslims while ignoring similar cases from their own time in government.

    Additionally, Lakshman took a dig at Snehamayi Krishna, who has been accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of irregularities in the land allotment case by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). According to Lakshman, Krishna has a criminal background and has filed 43 cases against the Chief Minister. He demanded Krishna's arrest and a thorough investigation into his activities, accusing him of harassing officials by frequently visiting the Lokayukta office and acting under the influence of BJP leaders.

    'Hubballi riots case will be withdrawn only with court approval': CM Siddaramaiah

    Lakshman also responded to allegations made by Krishna that he visits the Lokayukta office daily. Clarifying the matter, he said, "I only went to the Lokayukta office once, and I regularly visit a nearby hotel for coffee. Krishna is spreading lies to gain media attention and make false accusations while the investigation is still underway."

    Lakshman concluded by accusing Snehamayi Krishna of being a blackmailer who is trying to manipulate the situation for personal and political gain. He alleged that Krishna is acting as a front for the central government and BJP leaders, pushing false narratives to discredit the Congress party.

