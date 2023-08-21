Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt’s indifference

Bengaluru techie Arif Mudgal, part of the 'Citizens Group, East Bengaluru', takes a Rs 2.7 lakh loan to repair potholes on Hosa Road. The campaign boycotts property tax to pressure for better public services. Netizens' support for the campaign is growing.

A Bengaluru techie, Arif Mudgal has taken Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix the potholes in Hosa Road, as a preventive measure to stop the accidents on the road. Reportedly, he had seen two consecutive accidents on Hosa Road, which included a woman near his house and a delivery agent, who sustained injuries while trying to avoid the potholes, in two separate accidents.

He is a part of ‘Citizens group, East Bengaluru’ which has recently launched a campaign, ‘NodevelopmentNoTax on Platform X (Formerly known as Twitter)’. Arif Mudgal, as a part of this citizens group, has taken a separate loan, as the funds were not enough to fix the potholes.



Bengaluru Metro launches NCMC card; can be used nationwide for Metro, retail and petrol purchase

This campaign boycotts paying property tax to the government. A group of citizens, known as ‘Citizens Group, East Bengaluru’ had gotten together last Sunday to fix the potholes in Halanayakanahalli, Muneshwara layout and Choodasandra.

The ‘Citizens Group, East Bengaluru’ was founded five years ago by a group of like-minded. People from other such groups also contributed money to fix the potholes, Mudgal was quoted as saying by English daily Times of India. As the money collected was not enough, he emphasised he had to take a loan.



Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh

Another group member Mithilesh Kumar stated, “Even after taking the complaints to the representatives, they did not respond properly. He said that the Campaign of Boycotting property Tax is because the Politicians are indifferent to such kind of issues. They also tend to think the resident of the surrounding area belongs to other states.

The Campaign was launched on Platform X on Sunday and Mudgal said the Netizens have started to support the campaign. However, some people have suggested to First pay the property Tax and then demand proper public services.