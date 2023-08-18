Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh

    Bengaluru Police arrests engineering student in a scam where fraudsters trick Amazon by using fake returns. Scammers advertised on Telegram, took advantage of Amazon's app, and stole products. Police seized items worth 20.34 lakhs, froze bank accounts, and suspect Amazon staff involvement.

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    An engineering student was among a gang of alleged fraudsters who were arrested by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly duping Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh in a clever scam! The fraudsters used their knowledge of how Amazon India works to pull off a tricky refund scam. This trickery caused Amazon to lose about Rs 20 crore all over India. The police have got hold of one case where an engineering student in Bengaluru was involved in this scheme. He's said to have taken Rs 3.88 lakh from Amazon India.

    Here’s how the process was carried out:

    The scammers advertised on Telegram, tempting Amazon customers with an easy way to earn money. They instructed people to purchase expensive items on Amazon, pay for them, cancel the order, and then share the order number.

    Karnataka mulls additional fee on digital transactions for gig workers' welfare

    Using secret information, the scammers fooled the Amazon app, showing the products as returned, but the customers still had them. Once Amazon received a message that the returned items were back, they began the refund process. Customers sent the products to the scam gang, who sold them at a low price. The gang received payment in a digital currency known as cryptocurrency, similar to Binance.

    In one case, a student named Chirag Gupta from Madhya Pradesh ordered many iPhones between May 15 and 17. He paid for them with his credit card and UPI. Amazon sent the iPhones to his place in Peenya. Later, Amazon found out that Gupta said he sent back the iPhones and got a refund. But guess what? The iPhones never came back to Amazon.

    Amazon's security boss, Raj Reddy, went to talk to Gupta. Gupta spilt the beans and admitted he was in on this scam. A friend told him to order stuff, pay, and then cancel. Gupta's friend said the Amazon app would trick them into believing the stuff was returned. This way, Gupta could keep the products by sharing some of the money.

    Afterwards, a guy named Paramesh H C, who works at Amazon Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, filed a complaint with the Yeshwantpur Police. They arrested Gupta on May 26. The iPhones that Gupta got were linked back to a Telegram group run by a gang in the UK, US, and Canada. These people used secret Amazon info to trick the app into showing that products were returned.

    The police found more cases like this. They seized stuff worth 20.34 lakhs, including iPhones, MacBooks, phones, laptops, and other things. They also took away 2.5 lakh rupees and froze 30 lakh rupees in bank accounts.

    Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Amazon might have lost 20 crore rupees from scams like this, but they only complained in Bengaluru. The police think that someone might have stolen Amazon users' IDs and passwords. The gang took a 20 per cent cut from the stolen money.

    "We think this is a new way of doing things. Regular people can't do this. We're looking into whether Amazon staff helped. We gave all the proof to the police," said Paramesh.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3: Lander Vikram sends first pictures of moon after detaching from spacecraft WATCH AJR

    Chandrayaan-3: India's lunar lander Vikram sends first pics of moon after detaching from spacecraft | WATCH

    WATCH UP man arrested for inappropriate behaviour with Bhagat Singh statue in Bulandshahr; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: UP man arrested for tampering with Bhagat Singh's statue in Bulandshahr; video goes viral

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Congress entrusts MLA Srinivas with task of bringing back BJP's Somasekhar

    Congress entrusts MLA Srinivas with task of bringing back BJP's Somasekhar

    Recent Stories

    Craving delicious, healthy Corn and Spinach sandwich? Check out this detailed recipe ATG EAI

    Craving delicious, healthy Corn spinach sandwich? Check out this detailed recipe

    Football Liverpool sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart on 4-year deal; will the defensive midfielder be a game changer? osf

    Liverpool sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart on 4-year deal; will the defensive midfielder be a game changer?

    7 unconventional wonders of Iguazu Falls ATG EAI

    7 unconventional wonders of Iguazu Falls

    The Ripple Effects of Depression: 6 ways it affects your loved ones MSW EAI

    The Ripple Effects of Depression: 6 ways it affects your loved ones

    War-scarred Gaza finds furry respite in its first cat cafe - WATCH snt

    War-scarred Gaza finds furry respite in its first cat cafe - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon