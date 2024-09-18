Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Army public school in Ashok Nagar receives bomb threat via email, police launch probe

    A bomb threat email to Army Public School in Ashok Nagar caused panic but was confirmed as a false alarm after police inspection. This follows a surge in bomb threats since the Rameswaram Cafe blast. Authorities are investigating and maintaining high alert for public safety.

    Bengaluru Army public school in Ashok Nagar receives bomb threat via email police launch probe vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    A bomb threat email sent to the Gmail account of the Army Public School in Ashok Nagar has sparked panic in the area. The school management, shocked by the message, immediately informed the police. A bomb disposal squad and dog squad were dispatched to the location to inspect the premises thoroughly.

    This threat comes shortly after the recent blast at Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Since that incident, the city has been on edge, with several bomb threats being reported. Miscreants have been sending threatening emails or directly calling police stations, causing concern across schools and hotels in the city. The police are on high alert as they deal with these threats.

    On Wednesday, Army Public School in Ashok Nagar received an email claiming a bomb would be planted and detonated on the premises. The school administration quickly contacted the Ashok Nagar police station, who then rushed to the scene to investigate. Upon inspection, it was confirmed that the email was a false alarm. The police have registered a case regarding the hoax email and are investigating further.

    Raising threats after Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    The city has been receiving an increasing number of bomb threats since the blast at Rameswaram Cafe in Bangalore. In that incident, a terrorist placed a bomb in the cafe, injuring five to six people. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) followed the trail and arrested two terrorists linked to the bombing. During interrogation, the terrorists revealed plans to target the BJP office in Bengaluru as well.

    Bomb threat to Hotel Kadamba

    Recently, the Kadamba Hotel on Tumkur Road also received a bomb threat via email. The email claimed that the hotel would be bombed similar to the Rameswaram Cafe attack. The hotel owner immediately alerted the local police, who evacuated staff and customers to conduct a thorough check of the premises. However, like the case at Army Public School, this too turned out to be a false threat.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting Water supply to 3 Karnataka districts at stake vkp

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting; Water crisis in North K'taka continues

    Karnataka HC extends HSRP installation deadline until November 20; Read this vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC extends HSRP installation deadline until November 20; Read this

    Bengaluru IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss vkp

    Bengaluru: IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss

    Bengaluru Mother son accused of assaulting civic worker hurling casteist slurs over garbage dispute case filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Mother and son accused of assault, hurling casteist slurs on civic worker over garbage dispute

    Bengaluru Speeding BMTC bus kills specially abled person at Majestic bus stand driver detained vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding BMTC bus kills specially-abled person at Majestic bus stand; driver detained

    Recent Stories

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja's 'jamta nahi' remark about him and Kashmera Shah RTM

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja’s ‘jamta nahi’ remark about him and Kashmera Shah

    Langar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on PM Modi's 74th Birthday anr

    Ajmer: Langar with 4000 kg sweet rice organized on PM Modi's birthday

    Vastu tips: Where to keep broom for prosperity and positive energy? dmn

    Vastu tips: Where to keep broom for prosperity and positive energy?

    NPS Pension planning: How to secure retirement with Rs 50,000 pension monthly? vkp

    NPS Pension planning: How to secure retirement with Rs 50,000 pension monthly?

    Amazing facts about Sania Mirza: First Indian woman to win WTA title vkp

    Amazing facts about Sania Mirza: First Indian woman to win WTA title

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon