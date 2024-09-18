Bengaluru: Army public school in Ashok Nagar receives bomb threat via email, police launch probe

A bomb threat email to Army Public School in Ashok Nagar caused panic but was confirmed as a false alarm after police inspection. This follows a surge in bomb threats since the Rameswaram Cafe blast. Authorities are investigating and maintaining high alert for public safety.

A bomb threat email sent to the Gmail account of the Army Public School in Ashok Nagar has sparked panic in the area. The school management, shocked by the message, immediately informed the police. A bomb disposal squad and dog squad were dispatched to the location to inspect the premises thoroughly.

This threat comes shortly after the recent blast at Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Since that incident, the city has been on edge, with several bomb threats being reported. Miscreants have been sending threatening emails or directly calling police stations, causing concern across schools and hotels in the city. The police are on high alert as they deal with these threats.

On Wednesday, Army Public School in Ashok Nagar received an email claiming a bomb would be planted and detonated on the premises. The school administration quickly contacted the Ashok Nagar police station, who then rushed to the scene to investigate. Upon inspection, it was confirmed that the email was a false alarm. The police have registered a case regarding the hoax email and are investigating further.

Raising threats after Rameshwaram Cafe blast

The city has been receiving an increasing number of bomb threats since the blast at Rameswaram Cafe in Bangalore. In that incident, a terrorist placed a bomb in the cafe, injuring five to six people. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) followed the trail and arrested two terrorists linked to the bombing. During interrogation, the terrorists revealed plans to target the BJP office in Bengaluru as well.

Bomb threat to Hotel Kadamba

Recently, the Kadamba Hotel on Tumkur Road also received a bomb threat via email. The email claimed that the hotel would be bombed similar to the Rameswaram Cafe attack. The hotel owner immediately alerted the local police, who evacuated staff and customers to conduct a thorough check of the premises. However, like the case at Army Public School, this too turned out to be a false threat.

Latest Videos