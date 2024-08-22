Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Bomb threat on Air India flight sparks high alert at Thiruvananthapuram airport

    A bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai prompted a high alert at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The plane, carrying 135 passengers, landed safely at 8 am and was isolated as a precaution.

    Kerala: Bomb threat on Air India flight sparks high alert at Thiruvananthapuram airport anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 8:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was placed on high alert today (Aug 22) after receiving a bomb threat related to an Air India flight arriving from Mumbai. The aircraft, which touched down at around 8 am, was immediately diverted to a secure isolation area as a precautionary measure, according to airport officials.

    Passengers are being evacuated from the flight, they said.

    The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

    The flight carried 135 passengers, and while the situation has been contained, further details regarding the source of the bomb threat and additional information are still pending and under investigation.

    Further details are awaited...

