Bengaluru woman complains to police over 'open-window romance' in neighbor's building

Amidst water shortages, traffic congestion, and drought plaguing the Silicon City, a bizarre complaint has emerged. A 44-year-old woman living in the Avalahalli area of Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her neighbours, a couple residing next door to the Girinagar police station, for what she deems as excessive flirtatious behaviour. The complaint alleges that the couple's romantic gestures, carried out with open windows and doors, have not only caused significant irritation but also led to threats of violence.

According to the complainant, the couple residing next door has been engaging in overtly flirtatious behaviour, much to the dismay of her family. The situation escalated when the couple allegedly began making threats against the woman, including rape and murder when she expressed her discomfort.



The complainant woman's frustration extends beyond the couple themselves, as she claims the house owner and his son have sided with the accused pair. Allegations include the house owner, identified as Chikkana, and his son Manjunath supporting the couple's behaviour and even threatening the woman with the involvement of other individuals.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused parties under sections 504, 506, 509, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, about offences of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.