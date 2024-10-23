Bengaluru schools closed today due to heavy rains; Yellow alert issued

Bengaluru's District Collector declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centres and schools on August 23 due to heavy rains and a yellow alert from the Meteorological Department. Continuous rainfall has caused flooding and traffic disruptions across the city, affecting several key areas.

In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall across Bengaluru, the District Collector, Jagdish, has announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres and all government and private schools in the Bengaluru city district for Wednesday, August 23. The decision comes as a precautionary measure following the Meteorological Department's forecast, which predicts more heavy rain for the city.

Today (August 22), Bengaluru has witnessed intense downpours since the afternoon, accompanied by thick clouds, thunder, and lightning. The city’s roads were submerged, making it difficult for students who attended school today to return home. Several autorickshaws carrying children struggled to navigate through the flooded streets.



Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka's Kendriya Vihar apartments flooded; BBMP orders 1-week sealdown (WATCH)

The District Collector issued the holiday order in the best interest of children’s safety, taking into account the forecast of heavy rain on Wednesday as well. This move aims to prevent further hardship for students and parents.



'Too late for solutions': Flooded Bengaluru roads spark outrage on social media (WATCH)

The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past week, leading to uprooted trees and severe traffic disruptions in various parts. Major areas including Majestic, Corporation Circle, Shantinagar, K.R. Market, Hebbagodi, Chandapura, Electronic City, Bannerghatta, Sampangiramanagar, Chalukya Circle, Vidhana Soudha, Hebbal, Jakkuru, Banaswadi, Vidyaranyapura, Marathahalli, Koramangala, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Malleshwaram, Basaveshwaranagar, Rajajinagar, Chamarajpet, Sadashivanagar, Ramamurthynagar, K.R. Pura, and Rajarajeshwarinagar have all been severely impacted by the ongoing rainfall.

The constant rain has flooded roads, leaving motorists struggling to manoeuvre through the waterlogged streets. Several trees have also fallen due to the torrential downpour, worsening traffic jams in the city.

Latest Videos