Bengaluru schools closed today due to heavy rains; Yellow alert issued

Bengaluru's District Collector declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centres and schools on August 23 due to heavy rains and a yellow alert from the Meteorological Department. Continuous rainfall has caused flooding and traffic disruptions across the city, affecting several key areas.

Bengaluru schools declared holiday today amid heavy rains Yellow alert issued vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 9:42 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall across Bengaluru, the District Collector, Jagdish, has announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres and all government and private schools in the Bengaluru city district for Wednesday, August 23. The decision comes as a precautionary measure following the Meteorological Department's forecast, which predicts more heavy rain for the city.

Today (August 22), Bengaluru has witnessed intense downpours since the afternoon, accompanied by thick clouds, thunder, and lightning. The city’s roads were submerged, making it difficult for students who attended school today to return home. Several autorickshaws carrying children struggled to navigate through the flooded streets.

Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka's Kendriya Vihar apartments flooded; BBMP orders 1-week sealdown (WATCH)

The District Collector issued the holiday order in the best interest of children’s safety, taking into account the forecast of heavy rain on Wednesday as well. This move aims to prevent further hardship for students and parents.

'Too late for solutions': Flooded Bengaluru roads spark outrage on social media (WATCH)

The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past week, leading to uprooted trees and severe traffic disruptions in various parts. Major areas including Majestic, Corporation Circle, Shantinagar, K.R. Market, Hebbagodi, Chandapura, Electronic City, Bannerghatta, Sampangiramanagar, Chalukya Circle, Vidhana Soudha, Hebbal, Jakkuru, Banaswadi, Vidyaranyapura, Marathahalli, Koramangala, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Malleshwaram, Basaveshwaranagar, Rajajinagar, Chamarajpet, Sadashivanagar, Ramamurthynagar, K.R. Pura, and Rajarajeshwarinagar have all been severely impacted by the ongoing rainfall.

The constant rain has flooded roads, leaving motorists struggling to manoeuvre through the waterlogged streets. Several trees have also fallen due to the torrential downpour, worsening traffic jams in the city.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru CCB police rescue 12 girls during raid on prostitution racket vkp

Bengaluru: CCB police rescue 12 girls during raid on prostitution racket

Bengaluru building collapse five confirmed dead rescue continues for missing workers vkp

Bengaluru building collapse: 5 dead, rescue ops ongoing for missing workers

Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli Rescue ops underway vkp

Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli; 1 worker dead, rescue underway

Bengaluru rains Yelahanka Kendriya Vihar apartments flooded; BBMP announces 1 week sealdown WATCH vkp

Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka's Kendriya Vihar apartments flooded; BBMP orders 1-week sealdown (WATCH)

Too late for solutions': Flooded Bengaluru roads spark outrage on social media (WATCH) AJR

'Too late for solutions': Flooded Bengaluru roads spark outrage on social media (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Bombay High Court backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws AJR

Bombay HC backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024 NTI

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended snt

BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH) snt

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video snt

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon