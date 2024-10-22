Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka's Kendriya Vihar apartments flooded; BBMP orders 1-week sealdown (WATCH)

Heavy rains in Yelahanka flooded Kendriya Vihar apartments, forcing BBMP to announce a week-long seal down. Over 2,000 residents were displaced, with BBMP providing food and shelter. Encroachment of Rajkaluve worsened the flooding, affecting nearby apartments, and prompting rescue efforts by police and firemen.

Bengaluru rains Yelahanka Kendriya Vihar apartments flooded; BBMP announces 1 week sealdown WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Heavy rains in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka during the night have caused severe flooding in the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex, prompting the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to order a week-long seal down for the safety of residents. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath has issued a notice instructing the apartment dwellers to evacuate and move to safer locations as the central promenade in the complex remains submerged.

The flooding has impacted more than 2,000 residents, and the BBMP is providing food and accommodation arrangements for those displaced. Girinath confirmed this in a statement to Asianet Suvarna News, emphasizing the civic body's efforts to ensure the well-being of the affected residents.

Also read: 'Too late for solutions': Flooded Bengaluru roads spark outrage on social media (WATCH)

The damage is not limited to Kendriya Vihar; multiple locations in Yelahanka, including Radiant Jasmine Garden and nearby apartments, have also been affected by waterlogging, as water levels surged due to an overflow from the Jakkur lake. The rain has caused severe water seepage into the apartments, even collapsing walls in some cases. The situation is expected to persist for the next four to five days, as water has accumulated around the apartment compounds, making it difficult for residents to resume normal life.

According to MLA S.R. Vishwanath, the flooding is primarily due to encroachments on Rajkaluve, the city's stormwater drains. "This extent of water ingress is because of blocked water pathways, which aggravated the situation," Vishwanath said, adding that he has urged the BBMP commissioner to provide compensation to those affected. He also assured that special arrangements have been made for elderly residents to ensure their safety during this time.

Firemen and police teams have been deployed to rescue stranded residents, using boats to evacuate them from the submerged apartments. Adding to the concerns, petrol and diesel have reportedly leaked from a nearby petrol station into the rainwater, which further necessitated the evacuation of residents for their safety.

The basement of Radiant Apartments in the same locality has also been flooded, with vehicles submerged in the standing muddy water. Despite the residents' continuous efforts to prevent water from entering their homes, the situation remains dire, as more water continues to seep in.

