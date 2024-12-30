Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

Bengaluru’s Vinod Sivaraman completed the 161 km ‘The Border’ race in Rajasthan’s desert in 26 hours, enduring minus 2°C temperatures. The race, commemorating the 1971 India-Pakistan war, challenges participants with strict time limits and no external help.

Bengaluru: Running a marathon is challenging enough, but 46-year-old Vinod Sivaraman took it a step further by completing a staggering 161 kilometres in the harsh desert of Rajasthan. Participating in ‘The Border’ race, Vinod achieved an incredible feat by finishing the 100-mile (160.9 km) race in 26 hours and 32 minutes, despite the freezing temperatures and extreme conditions.

The race, which started on December 14 from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and ended the following afternoon in Longewala, took place under harsh conditions. While the temperature started at a mild 22°C in the afternoon, it dropped to a bone-chilling minus 2°C by midnight. Vinod, a project manager at a private company in Bengaluru, shared his experience with Kannadaprabha, stating, “Despite the cold, I managed to complete the race. The temperature was unbearable, but I kept pushing forward.”



Unlike typical marathons, where runners are supported with water and energy drinks, ‘The Border’ race has no such facilities. Runners are required to carry their own water and supplies. The race is designed to test endurance, as participants are alone for the entire 161 km distance. As Vinod explains, “We run 161 km without any help. You have to carry your water in your bag. The organizers provide water and snacks at every 50 km, but the rest is up to you."

The race is organized in three categories: 100 miles, 100 km, and 50 km. With over 800 participants in the seventh edition, the competition is fierce. There are strict time limits for each 50 km segment. Runners must complete the first 50 km in 8 hours, and reach the 100 km mark within the next 8 hours. Failure to meet these deadlines results in disqualification from the race. Vinod finished in 110th place out of 211 participants in the 100-mile race, with 170 runners completing the entire distance.

Vinod’s remarkable achievement is a result of months of hard work and training. Living in Bengaluru, he has been participating in various races for the past nine years. He trains extensively, running around 400 km every month. “I’ve been training for this race for four months. It’s not easy, but consistent effort pays off,” says Vinod, who has also participated in other extreme races like the Khardungla Challenge and the Bahubali Race.



Before taking on ‘The Border’ race, Vinod pushed his limits by running 144 km from Bengaluru to Shravanabelagola in September 2023. He completed the run in 22 hours and 5 minutes, further proving his dedication to long-distance endurance.

What is the ‘Border race’?

Organized since 2018, ‘The Border’ race commemorates the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The race covers a challenging 100-mile route from Jaisalmer to Longewala, through the harsh desert conditions. The race begins in the afternoon with a temperature of 22°C, but by night, the temperature plunges to a freezing minus 2°C. Runners must complete the race alone, carrying their water, with time limits for every 50 km. They also run with torches at night, adding to the challenge.

