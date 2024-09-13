Bengaluru: Rare two-headed snake found near Majestic railway station, rescued

A rare two-headed snake was spotted near Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru, attracting local auto drivers' attention. Wildlife conservationist Prasanna Kumar rescued and released the snake into a safe habitat. The incident underscores the importance of protecting unique reptiles and reporting their sightings to authorities.

A rare two-headed snake has been spotted near the Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru. Known for its rarity and the belief that it brings good luck, this unusual snake has captured the attention of local auto drivers.

The two-headed snake, often referred to as the "mud snake," is one of the most smuggled reptiles due to its perceived luck-bringing properties. Its appearance in a busy area like Majestic Railway Station has raised concerns about its safety.



Upon spotting the snake, the auto drivers promptly alerted wildlife protectors and animal welfare officers. The information led to a quick response from wildlife conservationist Prasanna Kumar, who successfully rescued the snake.

Prasanna Kumar has ensured that the rare snake is now safely released into a suitable habitat. The prompt action by the auto drivers and the wildlife team highlights the importance of protecting such unique creatures and preventing their illegal smuggling. For those who come across this rare snake, it is advised to report it to local wildlife authorities to ensure its safety and proper care.



