Bengaluru: Rare two-headed snake found near Majestic railway station, rescued

    A rare two-headed snake was spotted near Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru, attracting local auto drivers' attention. Wildlife conservationist Prasanna Kumar rescued and released the snake into a safe habitat. The incident underscores the importance of protecting unique reptiles and reporting their sightings to authorities.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    A rare two-headed snake has been spotted near the Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru. Known for its rarity and the belief that it brings good luck, this unusual snake has captured the attention of local auto drivers.

    The two-headed snake, often referred to as the "mud snake," is one of the most smuggled reptiles due to its perceived luck-bringing properties. Its appearance in a busy area like Majestic Railway Station has raised concerns about its safety.

    Upon spotting the snake, the auto drivers promptly alerted wildlife protectors and animal welfare officers. The information led to a quick response from wildlife conservationist Prasanna Kumar, who successfully rescued the snake.

    Prasanna Kumar has ensured that the rare snake is now safely released into a suitable habitat. The prompt action by the auto drivers and the wildlife team highlights the importance of protecting such unique creatures and preventing their illegal smuggling. For those who come across this rare snake, it is advised to report it to local wildlife authorities to ensure its safety and proper care.

    Bihar: Long-nosed snake species discovered

    For the first time in India, environmental scientists have identified a new species of long-nosed snake. This discovery, detailed in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Diversity, is notable as it marks the first sighting of such a snake species in India. The new snake species was found near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar, approximately 11,20 km from Meghalaya.

    The unique snake, which was first observed on December 16, 2021, had a distinct long snout setting it apart from other snakes. Unfortunately, the specimen died shortly after discovery, with no visible injuries explaining its death.

