Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru rains to continue for 24 hours: IMD

    Bengaluru has faced continuous rain for three days, with thunderstorms affecting several localities. Major areas like Bommanahalli and Mysore Road experienced flooding, stranding motorists. The weather department forecasts more cloudy weather and light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours, urging residents to exercise caution.

    Bengaluru rains to continue for 24 hours say IMD vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rain for the past three days. The city was mostly cloudy from early Monday morning, but a thunderstorm hit in the afternoon. By around 8:30 PM, rain began to pour in various areas and persisted late into the night.

    Significant rainfall affected numerous localities, including Bommanahalli, Chandapur, Majestic, Malleswaram, Corporation, Jigani, Mysore Bank Circle, J.P. Nagar, Jayanagar 4th Block, Hebbala, Chamarajpet, Yeshvantpur, and K.R. Market. Major roads, such as Mysore Road and Sivananda Circle, were flooded, leaving many motorists stranded.

    Karnataka HC slams BESCOM over lineman’s death due to alleged negligence

    According to the weather department, cloudy weather is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain anticipated throughout the day. Residents are advised to remain cautious while travelling as conditions may not improve immediately.

    Udupi: 91-year-old woman swept away for 2km due to cloudburst

    An old woman tragically lost her life when she was swept away in a heavy flood that struck the Balladi Gummagundi Todu and Kelakila River areas of Kabbinale in Hebri Taluk, Udupi District, on Sunday. Her body was discovered on Monday, approximately two kilometres from the location where she was last seen, near the Ardhanarishwara temple in Balladi.

    The deceased has been identified as Chandra Gaudti, a 91-year-old resident of Balladi Bendugudde. The flooding followed a severe storm that brought heavy rain, strong winds, and thunder to the Balladi Hill area around 2:30 PM on Sunday. Residents reported that more than 25 stray cattle, which had taken shelter in a rubber plantation in Kantarabailu, went missing due to the floods.

    Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water, over 600 bikes submerged

    Additionally, a car belonging to a resident named Shekhar, from Balladi Hoskambal, was swept away in the floodwaters. The vehicle was found 200 meters from its original location. Other items, including a motorcycle belonging to a Kerala-based individual named Prabhakar and a car owned by Pradeep, were located about 300 meters away from where they had been parked.

    In a separate incident, a local man named Umar fell into the River and was spotted floating near the Kindi dam bridge in Vitla, Dakshina Kannada district. Fortunately, he was rescued by residents on Monday.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reinforces 'Brahmin genes' stance with controversial car stickers snt

    Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reinforces 'Brahmin genes' stance with controversial car stickers

    Actress Pooja Gandhi urges to teach skills in government colleges Rural Skill Development programs vkp

    'Teach skills in govt colleges': Actress Pooja Gandhi urges for Rural Skill Development programs

    Garlic prices reach Rs 400 in Karnataka within 15 days vkp

    Garlic prices reach Rs 400 in Karnataka within 15 days

    Leopard climbs safari bus at Bannerghatta biological park video surfaces online WATCH vkp

    Wild leap! Leopard climbs Safari bus at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological park; Video surfaces (WATCH)

    Bengaluru 5 year old Boy died from food poisoning after eating birthday cake says Medical report vkp

    Bengaluru: Boy dies of food poisoning after eating birthday cake, confirms medical report

    Recent Stories

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon