Bengaluru rains to continue for 24 hours: IMD

Bengaluru has faced continuous rain for three days, with thunderstorms affecting several localities. Major areas like Bommanahalli and Mysore Road experienced flooding, stranding motorists. The weather department forecasts more cloudy weather and light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours, urging residents to exercise caution.

Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rain for the past three days. The city was mostly cloudy from early Monday morning, but a thunderstorm hit in the afternoon. By around 8:30 PM, rain began to pour in various areas and persisted late into the night.

Significant rainfall affected numerous localities, including Bommanahalli, Chandapur, Majestic, Malleswaram, Corporation, Jigani, Mysore Bank Circle, J.P. Nagar, Jayanagar 4th Block, Hebbala, Chamarajpet, Yeshvantpur, and K.R. Market. Major roads, such as Mysore Road and Sivananda Circle, were flooded, leaving many motorists stranded.



Karnataka HC slams BESCOM over lineman’s death due to alleged negligence

According to the weather department, cloudy weather is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain anticipated throughout the day. Residents are advised to remain cautious while travelling as conditions may not improve immediately.

Udupi: 91-year-old woman swept away for 2km due to cloudburst

An old woman tragically lost her life when she was swept away in a heavy flood that struck the Balladi Gummagundi Todu and Kelakila River areas of Kabbinale in Hebri Taluk, Udupi District, on Sunday. Her body was discovered on Monday, approximately two kilometres from the location where she was last seen, near the Ardhanarishwara temple in Balladi.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Gaudti, a 91-year-old resident of Balladi Bendugudde. The flooding followed a severe storm that brought heavy rain, strong winds, and thunder to the Balladi Hill area around 2:30 PM on Sunday. Residents reported that more than 25 stray cattle, which had taken shelter in a rubber plantation in Kantarabailu, went missing due to the floods.



Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water, over 600 bikes submerged

Additionally, a car belonging to a resident named Shekhar, from Balladi Hoskambal, was swept away in the floodwaters. The vehicle was found 200 meters from its original location. Other items, including a motorcycle belonging to a Kerala-based individual named Prabhakar and a car owned by Pradeep, were located about 300 meters away from where they had been parked.

In a separate incident, a local man named Umar fell into the River and was spotted floating near the Kindi dam bridge in Vitla, Dakshina Kannada district. Fortunately, he was rescued by residents on Monday.

Latest Videos