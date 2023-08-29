Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Police arrest two individuals who extorted people, showing women's pictures through dating app

    HSR Layout police arrest two individuals for duping a man through an online dating app, coercing him into providing a girl, and extorting money. Another suspect is on the run. The victim was threatened and forced to pay cash and through UPI transfer. Accused used fake profiles to lure victims.

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    The HSR Layout police have arrested two individuals accused of duping a young man they connected with on an online dating app, coercing him into providing them with a girl and extorting money from him.

    The suspects, Nagesh (37) from Hassan and Nadeem Pasha (28) from Kurubarahalli have been taken into custody. Authorities seized Rs 60,000 in cash and the autorickshaw used in the crime from the arrested men. Another suspect, Chandrasekhar from Mysore, has gone into hiding, and the Police have launched a search warrant.

    The incident took place on August 21 when the victim, M. Gautam (27) from HSR Layout's Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, was contacted by the accused, who offered to introduce him to a young woman. After that, the accused forced Gautam to pay ₹62,000 and escaped from the scene.

    Gautam had come across a link through the "Locanto" app while he was browsing online. After making a WhatsApp call to the provided mobile number, the person on the other end instructed him to meet at Reliance Digital, Sector 6, HSR Layout, promising to introduce the girl. Following the instructions, Gautam arrived at the directed location at around 7:30 p.m.

    At the location, the suspects forcefully directed Gautam into an auto-rickshaw, transporting him to a secluded area where they threatened him with a knife. Fearing the worst, Gautam handed over Rs 2,000 in cash. However, the culprits proceeded to force an additional Rs 60,000 via UPI transfer. They even threatened him not to speak about the incident to anyone else.

    After the incident, Gautam lodged a complaint at the HSR Layout police station. The authorities launched an investigation into the UPI ID and mobile number connected to the money transfer, ultimately leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

    The accused reportedly used to post beautiful pictures of women on the Locanto app by creating fake accounts of women. They used to chat with people who messaged them. During the chats, they used to send intimate pictures and messages, and lure people. If they were interested, the culprits used to invite them to a secluded place and later extort money from them. Along with money, they stole jewelry, chains, and other expensive items.

