Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss

    In Whitefield, Bengaluru, Murugesh, an IT employee, was arrested for stealing 55 laptops worth ₹22 lakhs to repay debts from a failed tomato farming venture. The stolen laptops, sold for Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 each, were recovered after a company complaint led to his arrest.

    Bengaluru IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Bengaluru: The Whitefield police have arrested an employee of an IT company who was stealing laptops to pay off his debts. Murugesh, 29, a resident of Torapalli in Hosur taluk, Tamil Nadu, has been taken into custody. The police recovered 55 stolen laptops worth ₹22 lakhs from him.

    The laptops were stolen from ITPL's Telecaller India Pvt Ltd in Whitefield. The thefts came to light after the company owner, Atul Halev, filed a complaint. An investigation led to Murugesh's arrest.

    Murugesh, a BCA graduate, had joined the company last February. He had been facing severe financial trouble after losing ₹25 lakhs in a tomato farming venture in his hometown. Unable to repay the debts he incurred from borrowing money, he began stealing a laptop each day from his workplace.

    Murugesh sold the stolen laptops at a repair and sales shop in Hosur. He received Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 for each laptop. The proceeds from selling 45 of the stolen laptops were used to pay off his loan interest.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Mother son accused of assaulting civic worker hurling casteist slurs over garbage dispute case filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Mother and son accused of assault, hurling casteist slurs on civic worker over garbage dispute

    Bengaluru Speeding BMTC bus kills specially abled person at Majestic bus stand driver detained vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding BMTC bus kills specially-abled person at Majestic bus stand; driver detained

    Bengaluru Whitefiled mall criticised for VIP toilet policy requiring Rs thousand minimum spend for access vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefiled mall faces backlash over Rs 1000 minimum spend requirement for 'VIP toilet' access

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor

    Bengaluru 30 year old man attempts self death at Jnanabharathi metro station rescued Train service resumes vkp

    Bengaluru: 30-year-old man attempts suicide at Jnanabharathi metro station, rescued; Train services resume

    Recent Stories

    Rajamouli Expresses Fear About Handling His Dream Project Mahabharata RBA

    What is Rajamouli afraid of? Baahubali director expresses fear about handling THIS- read on

    Walking After Dinner: Explore the ultimate benefits for digestive health and overall wellness NTI

    Walking After Dinner: Explore the ultimate benefits for digestive health and overall wellness

    'Shah Rukh Khan picked up the chair and...': Chetan Bhagat reveals an untold tale RTM

    'Shah Rukh Khan picked up the chair and...': Chetan Bhagat reveals an untold tale

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Car insurance renewed only after incident, policy lapsed at time of crash dr sreekutty ajmal anr

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Car insurance renewed only after incident, policy lapsed at time of crash

    Gold Rate Falls In India: Jewelry to Coins-7 items to buy now RBA EAI

    Gold Rate Falls In India: Jewelry to Coins-7 items to buy now

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon