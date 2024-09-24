Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru murder: Suspect from Odisha fled to West Bengal after killing woman; Phone switched off

    Police investigations into the brutal murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese woman residing in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval, have revealed that the suspect believed to be from Odisha, may have contacted his brother after committing the crime. Sources close to the investigation told Asianet News Network that the suspect fled to West Bengal shortly after the murder and switched off his cellphone.

    According to police sources, Mahalakshmi had been in a relationship with the accused for several months. She had moved to Bengaluru nine months ago following a family dispute, leaving behind her husband. Initially working in a sales shop, she grew close to the accused, and their friendship eventually turned into an affair. 

    Mahalakshmi murder case: Bengaluru Police identify prime suspect in chilling crime

    Recently, tensions between the two escalated when Mahalakshmi reportedly started seeing someone else. Enraged by this, the accused warned her to end the affair. A heated argument between the two took place, which ultimately led to her murder.

    On the night of the murder, the accused allegedly called his brother, confessing to killing Mahalakshmi and saying that he would soon be arrested. He informed his brother that he was fleeing Bengaluru and advised him to leave as well. Despite this, the accused remained in the city for a short while before escaping to West Bengal. His phone was switched off soon after reaching the state, according to police.

    The investigation team tracked the accused's mobile phone records and discovered multiple conversations between him and the victim before the murder. Based on the call data, police identified and traced all individuals who had been in contact with Mahalakshmi on the day of her murder, September 2. Only one remained unaccounted for of the three individuals, leading investigators to suspect his involvement.

    Bengaluru murder: Mahalakshmi's head cut into three; Police suspect accused planned to move body in suitcase

    Meanwhile, the Women's Commission has stepped into the probe and urged the Deputy Commissioner of Police to expedite the investigation and submit a detailed report. The Commission expressed concern over the gruesome nature of the crime, where Mahalakshmi's body was cut into pieces and stored in a refrigerator. The crime only came to light days later after the stench alerted neighbours.

    As part of the investigation, special teams have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal to track down the accused. The police have already questioned the accused's brother, who is in custody and have also contacted the family members of the accused in Odisha. However, the accused did not return to his hometown of Tannur, and his family claims not to know his whereabouts.

