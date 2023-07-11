Bengaluru Police nabs fleeing criminal, shoots him in the leg

Police nab a fleeing criminal while attempt to robbery, shot him in the right leg. Wanted in more than 6 cases across Bengaluru, the notorious criminal flashed his knife while police surrounded him at Sheshadripuram. He is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

An absconding criminal, who had been on the run, was apprehended by the Bengaluru police. The criminal, identified as Yasar alias Ghor, known for his robberies and brandishing knives to intimidate victims, was shot in the leg by the Silicon City police while he was trying to escape.

Over the past year, robbery cases in Bengaluru had been on the rise. And the police have seldom resorted to using firearms against fleeing criminals. Yasar targeted people for their money and mobile phones, resorting to violence when they refused to comply. Most of his robberies occurred after 6 pm.



Recently, he stole a mobile phone from a woman walking down the road and escaped with Rs 13,000 after robbing a milk vendor. It is believed that he consumed drugs before committing these alleged crimes. Yasar had multiple cases registered against him for mobile theft, chain snatching, and robbery in various Bengaluru police stations.

DCP Shrinivas Gowda formed a special team to capture Yasar. His accomplice, who was already apprehended by the Sheshadripuram Police, provided information about Yasar's whereabouts at Aramane ground.

During an attempted robbery, when the police surrounded him, Yasar tried to flee while flashing a knife. In response, Sheshadripuram Inspector Hemanth Kumar fired a warning shot in the air. However, Yasar ignored the warning and proceeded with his flee. Following this, the police shot him in the right leg, leading to his arrest. He was subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Six mobile phones and a bike were seized, and further investigation is ongoing. The sound of police bullets is hoped to serve as a warning to the notoriety of such criminals.