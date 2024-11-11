BREAKING: Bengaluru's Ibis hotel in Sampangi Rama nagar gets bomb threat via email, probe underway

A bomb threat email sent to Bengaluru’s Ibis Hotel in Sampangi Rama Nagar led to guest evacuations and a full police inspection. Officers, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, thoroughly searched the premises. The investigation is ongoing to trace the threat’s origin.

Bengaluru Ibis hotel in Sampangi Rama nagar gets bomb threat via email probe underway vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 9:37 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

Bengaluru: A bomb threat email targeting the Ibis Hotel in the Sampangi Rama Nagar area stirred a wave of tension on Monday evening. The anonymous email prompted an immediate police response as the hotel management alerted authorities to the potential threat, leading to swift action to ensure the safety of all guests and staff.

Upon receiving the alert, officers from the Sampangi Rama Nagar police station arrived promptly at the Ibis Hotel, swiftly coordinating an evacuation of all hotel occupants to ensure precautionary measures were in place. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad were also called to conduct a detailed inspection of the premises, with a thorough search of rooms and common areas carried out to rule out any potential dangers.

Amid flight chaos, bomb threats now sweep 23 hotels in Kolkata, Tirupati, & Rajkot; security tightened

The email, received around 7 p.m., contained vague threats, stating that “explosions may occur in any case,” but without specifying a precise location or details. Despite the ambiguous message, the police proceeded with all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone present in and around the hotel.

Curious case of hoax bomb threats: 79 flights disrupted, airlines suffer Rs 600 crore losses

As a part of the investigation, police and canine units scoured the area surrounding the hotel as well, adding an extra layer of security to the inspection. After an exhaustive search, the police determined that the bomb threat was a hoax, allowing hotel staff and guests to return to the premises. However, the incident caused a brief period of concern and heightened security around the hotel.

Police are continuing their investigation into the origins of the email and the identity of the individual responsible for the threat, emphasizing the importance of public safety and zero tolerance for such pranks.

