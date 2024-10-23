Curious case of hoax bomb threats: 79 flights disrupted, airlines suffer Rs 600 crore losses

Bomb threats targeted 79 flights in India, leading to 170 threats in nine days. Airlines like IndiGo and Vistara were affected, prompting diversions. The government plans stricter measures against false threats. The aviation industry faces ₹600 crore losses, prioritizing passenger safety amid rising hoaxes.

Bomb threats targeting flights continued on Tuesday, affecting a total of 79 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines. These messages were sent from Monday night to Tuesday night, adding to a staggering total of 170 threats reported over the last nine days.

Among the airlines impacted, IndiGo received 23 threats, Vistara 21, Air India 23, and Acasa 12. The threats included both domestic and international flights. Notably, three IndiGo flights headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, were diverted to airports in Saudi Arabia and Qatar as a precautionary measure. Upon receiving the warning, passengers were safely disembarked and thoroughly checked, only to find that all the threats were confirmed to be false.



As the frequency of these threats rises, the government is considering stringent actions against individuals who issue false threats, including potentially adding them to a no-fly list. To manage the situation effectively, the government has categorized the threats into two distinct groups: 'Specific' and 'Non-Specific.'

A threat is classified as 'Specific' if it mentions a specific number of aircraft. In contrast, messages lacking rationality are deemed 'Non-Specific.' Threats labelled as "Specific" will be prioritized during screening, while those classified as 'Non-Specific' will be deprioritized to minimize inconvenience to air passengers.



Over the past nine days, the aviation industry has faced significant disruptions due to these false bomb threats, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 600 crore. An airline official commented on the financial impact, highlighting the extensive disruptions caused by these hoax calls.

As authorities continue to address these threats, the safety and security of passengers remain a top priority.

