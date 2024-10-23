Curious case of hoax bomb threats: 79 flights disrupted, airlines suffer Rs 600 crore losses

Bomb threats targeted 79 flights in India, leading to 170 threats in nine days. Airlines like IndiGo and Vistara were affected, prompting diversions. The government plans stricter measures against false threats. The aviation industry faces ₹600 crore losses, prioritizing passenger safety amid rising hoaxes.

79 more flights disrupted due to hoax bomb threats Rs 600 crore loss vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

Bomb threats targeting flights continued on Tuesday, affecting a total of 79 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines. These messages were sent from Monday night to Tuesday night, adding to a staggering total of 170 threats reported over the last nine days.

Among the airlines impacted, IndiGo received 23 threats, Vistara 21, Air India 23, and Acasa 12. The threats included both domestic and international flights. Notably, three IndiGo flights headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, were diverted to airports in Saudi Arabia and Qatar as a precautionary measure. Upon receiving the warning, passengers were safely disembarked and thoroughly checked, only to find that all the threats were confirmed to be false.

Bomb threats continue to disrupt Indian Airlines: 24 flights affected

As the frequency of these threats rises, the government is considering stringent actions against individuals who issue false threats, including potentially adding them to a no-fly list. To manage the situation effectively, the government has categorized the threats into two distinct groups: 'Specific' and 'Non-Specific.' 

A threat is classified as 'Specific' if it mentions a specific number of aircraft. In contrast, messages lacking rationality are deemed 'Non-Specific.' Threats labelled as "Specific" will be prioritized during screening, while those classified as 'Non-Specific' will be deprioritized to minimize inconvenience to air passengers.

Multiple CRPF schools across India receive hoax bomb threat mail, probe on

Over the past nine days, the aviation industry has faced significant disruptions due to these false bomb threats, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 600 crore. An airline official commented on the financial impact, highlighting the extensive disruptions caused by these hoax calls.

As authorities continue to address these threats, the safety and security of passengers remain a top priority.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bombay High Court backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws AJR

Bombay HC backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws

Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended snt

BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH) snt

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-114 October 23 2024: Check first prize winner of Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-114 October 23 2024: Check first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala Minister Vasavan says central fireworks regulations threaten Thrissur Pooram, calls for its withdrawal dmn

Kerala Minister Vasavan says central fireworks regulations threaten Thrissur Pooram, calls for its withdrawal

Recent Stories

Bombay High Court backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws AJR

Bombay HC backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024 NTI

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended snt

BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH) snt

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video snt

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon