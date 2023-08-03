Bengaluru: Gang that robbed food delivery boys busted; 3 held, 25 phones recovered

Bengaluru police apprehended three individuals who targeted delivery boys at midnight, robbing them and stealing mobile phones. One suspect is still at large. The police seized 25 mobile phones worth 3.75 lakh rupees. The gang operated with the help of an accomplice who supplied stolen phones to contacts in Orissa.

Dileep Mallik, Rakesh Paswan and Tony Kumar are the arrested, who used to target delivery boys roaming midnight around Bengaluru. Another gang member Chandan is said to be absconded and the police have been investigating to track him down.

Very recently, the arrested persons robbed the Swiggy delivery boys at Gurappanapalya and stole their mobile phones. The police Inspector Maruthi G Nayak and Circle Inspector Shreekanth Naikar caught the accused by tracing the phone calls, stated the officials.

One of the culprits Dileep, hails from Orissa and came to Bengaluru, looking for a job. He was staying at Hulimavu with his friend and worked with Zomato as a delivery boy. Another culprit, Rakesh used to work as an office help in HSR Layout. His sister used to run a hotel in Jigani and while going to the same hotel, Dileep and Rakesh became friends.

They started to rob mobiles to earn more money and Chandan used to accompany them. Later, they befriended Tony, who used to work in a private company and he also joined the gang. They all used to rob people around midnight and sold them with the help of Tony.

Tony often used to supply the stolen mobiles to his friends based in Orissa and he has also sold mobiles in Bengaluru, state the investigation reports.