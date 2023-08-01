Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed

     

    Bengaluru police bust a counterfeiters' gang circulating fake Rs 500 currency notes, seizing notes worth Rs 6.53 lakh. The suspects from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were caught while selling the fake notes, and the kingpin, believed to be from Bihar, is still being traced.

    The Bengaluru city police have busted a gang of counterfeiters, who were circulating fake Rs 500 currency notes and the police have seized the notes worth face value of Rs 6.53 lakh from them. The officers say they are still tracing the kingpin, who is suspected to be from Bihar.

    Apparently, he sold the fake notes worth Rs 1 lakh for Rs 25,000 after contacting the accused on Instagram. The suspects Saravana (25) from Tamil Nadu and Nitin (24) and Thevan (25) from Kerala, were caught red-handed on Majestic Skywalk while trying to sell the fake notes.

    Karnataka farmer duped with photocopy of Rs 500 note

    Officials state that the two of the suspects from Kerala were nabbed near Majestic and the third person from Tamil Nadu was nabbed at Hosur, based on their disclosure. Through detailed interrogation, the suspects say that they got the fake currency notes from a man based in Patna, contacted through Instagram.

    Reports state that the accused suspect from Tamil Nadu, used to visit Patna and soured the fake currency notes from the city. Police officials say that the accused have received Rs 10 lakh worth of fake currency notes.

    Cottonpet police have seized Rs 6.53 lakh worth of counterfeit notes of Rs 500 from the accused. The investigation has revealed that the kingpin transacted Rs 4 lakh currency notes in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

    Fake notes: Karnataka in fourth place, Bengaluru is No 3

    It seems that they used to circulate the fake currency through two of the Instagram accounts namely, ‘fake_currency_tamilnadu’ and ‘Motohacker.93’.

    The police have registered a case against them under IPC section 489C and have launched a search operation on the Kingpin of this circulation, who sourced the notes to the accused.

