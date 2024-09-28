Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Lorry jumps signal, kills woman passenger in auto near Vidhana Soudha; driver flees scene

    A fatal accident occurred near the Coffee Board signal, Vidhana Soudha, where a lorry collided with an auto, killing passenger Shalini. The lorry driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police are investigating, and the victim's body was sent for postmortem at Bowring Hospital.

    Bengaluru collision between lorry and auto claims woman passenger life near Vidhana Soudha vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 8:26 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    A fatal accident occurred in the early hours of the morning near the Coffee Board signal at Vidhana Soudha, where a lorry collided head-on with an auto, resulting in the tragic death of a female passenger. The incident took place around 4 AM when the auto was en route to Majestic after picking up passengers from Benson Town’s Chinnappa Garden.

    According to witnesses, the lorry driver jumped the signal, crashing into the auto near the Coffee Board signal. Shalini, the unfortunate passenger, lost her life in the collision. The auto driver, identified as Imran, had picked up the passengers using a ride-hailing app and was on his way to drop them off at Majestic.

    The loaded lorry, which caused the accident, was abandoned at the scene as the driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle and its cargo. The Cubbon Park traffic police were quick to reach the location and assess the situation. The woman's body was sent to Bowring Hospital for a postmortem. Authorities are investigating the incident, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the driver.

    Farmer commits suicide over bank's loan repayment notice in Kalaburagi

    A tragic incident unfolded in Pothangal village, Chincholi, where a distressed farmer took his own life after receiving a notice from the bank asking him to repay a loan. The farmer, identified as Pandappa Thippanna Koravar (45), succumbed to his injuries after setting himself on fire.

    Pandappa, who owned 3 acres of land, had borrowed ₹1 lakh from a local bank. In addition, he had also taken a hand loan to support his agricultural activities. Unfortunately, his toor dal (togari) crop was severely damaged due to unseasonal rains, leaving him in a financial bind.

    Despite his efforts to repay the loan, the bank had sent him two legal notices through a lawyer, pressuring him to clear the outstanding amount. Feeling the burden of debt and unable to find a way out, Pandappa considered selling his bulls to raise money. However, his family opposed the decision, further complicating his situation.

    Overwhelmed by grief, Pandappa took the extreme step of dousing himself with petrol and setting himself on fire. He sustained severe burns, with 80% of his body affected. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Pandappa succumbed to his injuries, as timely treatment could not be administered.

