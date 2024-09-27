Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Human race at risk of vanishing from attacks by earth's poisonous creatures, warns Kodimath Swamiji

    Dr Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji warns of a health crisis in the state due to toxic winds and emerging poisonous creatures. He predicts rising accidental deaths, urban wildlife encroachment, and natural disasters, while also addressing concerns over the desecration of Tirupati Laddu and increasing immorality.

    Human race will vanish due to attack of earth poisonous creatures Kodimath Swamiji predicts future vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    In a striking warning, Dr Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji from the Arasikere Kodi Math Sansthan has raised alarms about the health crisis gripping the state. He claims a toxic wind is affecting residents, leading to increased health issues and a rise in accidental deaths. The Swamiji's dire predictions suggest that poisonous creatures are emerging from the earth, posing a significant threat to humanity.

    Speaking at a press conference at Kodimath in Dharwad, Swamiji highlighted the deteriorating conditions in the state. "The recent increase in monsoon rains is a cause for concern," he stated, urging citizens to take his predictions seriously. He warned that the toxic air is adversely affecting people's health, contributing to an alarming rise in accidents.

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Swamiji elaborated on his concerns, stating that these poisonous creatures could lead to the destruction of the human race. He noted that wild animals have begun to encroach on urban areas, which could worsen in the coming days. He voiced fears about global conflict, indicating that people's peace and health are at risk, especially in major cities.

    Karnataka: Nidumamidi Swamiji stirs controversy, says it was inappropriate for Hindus to demolish Babri Masjid

    He also predicted an increase in natural disasters, such as landslides and earthquakes, warning that the earth's instability could lead to loss of life. "The celestial principles are also at play," he remarked, stressing that troubles will arise from the skies due to excessive rainfall.

    In a separate commentary, Swamiji addressed the ongoing issue regarding the desecration of Tirupati Laddu. He drew parallels between the situation and historical events in Mahabharata, stating, "Just as Krishna was absent during Duryodhana's victory, we now face challenges in our traditions." He called for a cleansing of the temple site, questioning the implications for those who have consumed the laddu in recent years. "Immorality is increasing everywhere," he lamented, urging the government to take action.

