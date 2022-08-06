Puneeth Rajkumar-themed Lalbagh flower show begins

Bengaluru’s famous Lalbagh flower show has begun on Friday. This year’s show has been themed on Kannada stars, Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar, who breathed his last in the year 2021.



Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Bengaluru’s Lalbagh Botanical Garden is all set to host a flower show. This year’s show has been themed after late Kannada actors Dr Rajkumar and his son, Puneeth Rajkumar. The idea behind picking the theme after the Kannada star is to pay tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor’s untimely demise last year left all his fans shocked. Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most-loved actors in the Kannada film industry. Therefore, the authorities of Lalbagh park decided to tribute the late actor at this year’s flower show.

Along with Puneeth Rajkumar, the Lalbagh park authorities will also be paying their tributes to his father, Dr Rajkumar. ALSO READ: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show will be making a comeback after two long years. The excitement around the flower show has been very high among the people of Bengaluru. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: ‘Sita Ramam’, Bimbisara dominate the Friday collections

It is for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that the Lalbagh flower show is being organised in Bengaluru.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar had an untimely death at the age of 46. The actor suffered a heart attack in October last year.

Officials at the Lalbagh flower show have erected statues of the late actor (Puneeth Rajkumar) and his father (Dr Rajkumar) at the show, to pay tribute.

The flower show kick-started on Friday and will go on for the next 11 days. The show will come to an end on August 15, when the country would celebrate the 75th Independence Day.