    Bengaluru: 26-year-old Yaskawa engineer dies of electrocution in Jigani; family blames company negligence

    Engineer Kaushik, 26, died from an electric shock at Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd in Jigani. His family blames the company for negligence and lack of safety measures. Kaushik, who supported his mother, passed away before reaching the hospital. The police are investigating, and the family seeks justice.

    Bengaluru 26-year-old Yaskawa engineer dies of electrocution in Jigani; family blames company negligence vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    In a tragic incident at the Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd factory in Jigani industrial area, 26-year-old engineer Kaushik lost his life due to an electric shock. The unfortunate accident has left his family devastated and raised serious concerns about workplace safety.

    Kaushik, a resident of Bengaluru, was working at the Japan-based Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd factory when the incident occurred. Reports indicate that he was involved in preparing a panel board when he was electrocuted. Immediate medical assistance was sought, and Kaushik was rushed to Narayana Health Hospital. Sadly, he passed away en route.

    The family has expressed deep grief and frustration, alleging that the company’s negligence contributed to the incident. They claim that there were no safety measures in place at the factory. According to the family, Kaushik’s hands were severely injured by the electric shock, and he had bleeding from his eyes and nose.

    Kaushik's father had passed away earlier, making him the sole support for his mother and household. The family is now grappling with the loss of their pillar. They accuse the company of ignoring the incident and failing to provide necessary safety equipment, such as hand gloves.

    The Jigani police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing. Kaushik’s family members have gathered near the Jigani police station, demanding justice and accountability for the safety lapses that led to their loved one’s death.

