'Bengalureans can soon reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 mins': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Bengaluru's notorious traffic issues, particularly on the Hebbal flyover, have left commuters frustrated, especially those heading to the airport. However, relief is on the horizon as Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced that travel from the Bengaluru Airport to Cantonment Railway Station will soon take just 40 minutes, thanks to a new rail project.

Speaking at a private event in Bengaluru, Vaishnav assured residents that the new railway project is progressing rapidly and will connect the airport directly to the Cantonment Railway Station. "With this new rail link, it will soon be possible to reach the Cantonment station from the airport in just 35 to 40 minutes," the minister stated, adding that Karnataka’s Railways Minister, V. Somanna, is working swiftly to ensure the project is completed on time.



Vaishnav, who personally oversaw the construction last year, mentioned that the project is nearing completion. The distance between the Bengaluru Airport and Cantonment Railway Station is just 32 kilometres, but due to the city's heavy traffic, it often takes hours to cover. Many people have missed their flights because of these delays. Vaishnav emphasized that the new rail link would address this long-standing issue.



The minister also revealed that significant work is underway at both the Cantonment and Yeshwantpur railway stations, with efforts to streamline travel not just within Bengaluru but to neighbouring cities as well. “These types of projects used to take decades, but we are now seeing them completed within a year,” he said.

Plans are also in motion to boost rail connectivity between Bengaluru and nearby cities like Tumkur and Mysore. An additional train has already been added to these routes, which will help reduce traffic congestion and provide a smoother travel experience for the people. “These projects are aimed at easing the movement of traffic and improving connectivity between Bengaluru and surrounding areas," Vaishnav concluded.

