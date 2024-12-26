BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru

BBMP is planning Bengaluru’s sixth government medical college, with a project report to be ready in a month. While location disputes pose challenges, the college promises improved healthcare and medical education. BBMP also proposed ₹350 crore for hospital modernization under the Brand Bengaluru scheme.

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 8:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), responsible for providing basic amenities in Bengaluru, is moving forward with plans to establish the city’s sixth government medical college. Bengaluru currently hosts three medical colleges run by the state government and two under the central government. Now, the BBMP, which oversees the city’s public health system, is preparing a detailed project report for this significant initiative.

BBMP’s clinic department has been actively working on the plan report for several days, with assistance from officials in the government’s medical education department. Most of the work has been completed, and officials have stated that the final proposal will be submitted to the government within a month after receiving approval from senior authorities.

Initially, the BBMP considered establishing the medical college on its hospital premises at M.C. Layout in Govindarajanagar. The location was deemed suitable, and a feasibility report was prepared accordingly. However, a dispute over this location has now emerged, creating a hurdle for the project. Officials believe the medical college can only proceed once this issue is resolved.

In the last state budget, the BBMP had requested ₹500 crore to fund the medical college's establishment. However, the grant was not allocated. Despite this, the government has now directed the BBMP to submit a detailed project report, raising hopes for financial support in the upcoming budget. The exact budget requirements will be clear once the report is finalised, after which a separate proposal will be submitted to the government.

Currently, the BBMP manages six referral hospitals, 26 maternity hospitals, 135 urban primary health centres, one public hospital, and 220 Namma clinics. However, these facilities cannot provide state-of-the-art treatment or handle emergencies. The city often depends on other government hospitals for advanced medical care.  

Establishing a new medical college will not only enhance the city’s healthcare system but also benefit students pursuing medical education. Officials highlighted that students in private medical colleges often struggle to gain hands-on experience due to limited patient inflow. A BBMP-run medical college can bridge this gap and provide better training opportunities.  

In a related development, the BBMP health department has drafted a ₹350 crore proposal for upgrading hospital infrastructure under the Brand Bengaluru scheme. This plan aims to modernise hospitals and improve healthcare facilities across the city. The proposal has already been submitted to the government, and funding is awaited.  

