    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC look to put Mumbai City heartbreak behind as they host Jamshedpur FC

    Chennaiyin FC will have their sights set on the fourth spot as they face an underperforming Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. 

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    As they take on a struggling Jamshedpur FC on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, Chennaiyin FC will be aiming for the fourth slot. The guests must pick up their first victory in four games to tie the Marina Machans in points.

    Chennaiyin FC was down 6-2 to Mumbai City FC after their most recent match despite being ahead 2-0. The defeat extended the Marina Machans' three-game home winless record, which is the second-longest in the ISL. The longest stretch was a seven-game losing streak in the 2018–19 season.

    Vafa Hakhamaneshi is scheduled to return to defend them, thus choosing a replacement is crucial. While Julius Duker has been crucial in midfield, Fallou Diagne has played strong defence. Abdenasser El Khayati scored in his first club start against Mumbai, and Petar Sliskovic also scored higher on the field.

    "We have worked for the match tomorrow and need to create a good atmosphere in the team while implementing the right things at the right moment," said Brdaric. "Jamshedpur are league winners, but the team has changed since then and is struggling. It will be interesting to see how we can capitalise on that."

    After having the worst season opening in Hero ISL history, Jamshedpur FC has its own worries. Only one of the Red Miners' first five games had been victories. They haven't scored in either of the last two games. If they fail to score against Chennaiyin FC, they will tie their Hero ISL 2017–18 record for the most consecutive games without a goal.

    Daniel Chukwu and Harry Sawyer, the forwards for the team's head coach Aidy Boothroyd, are expected to employ their aggressiveness against a defence that allowed six goals the previous week. Wellington Priori could take back his spot in the midfield after being benched in the most recent match against Hyderabad FC.

    Boothroyd may not be happy with the results but is pleased with his team. He said, “We just want to get back to playing again. I think when things are going well for you, they go well. I’m pleased with quite a few aspects of the team. We had a couple of results that could have gone either way, but that’s football. I think Chennaiyin are a good team with a good coach, and I expect tomorrow night to be very difficult,” he added.

    The two sides have met on ten occasions in the ISL. Chennaiyin FC have won four times, while the Red Miners have been victorious on three occasions. Three games have ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin sailed past Jamshedpur with a 4-1 victory.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
