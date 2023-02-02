Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hosts Odisha FC in must-win encounter for playoffs hope

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 18 begins on Thursday, as Chennaiyin FC will be hosting Odisha FC. It would be a must-win for the hosts, as a loss would rule them out of the playoff race.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs OFC: Chennaiyin FC hosts Odisha FC in must-win encounter for playoffs hope-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Odisha FC (OFC) will be looking to drive itself back into the playoff spots as it visits the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai to take on former two-time record champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC), which is also seeking to close the gap to sixth place in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday. The Juggernauts have a fixture in hand over former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC), which is only ahead of OFC on goal difference. The Marina Machans, meanwhile, are five points away from the sixth spot with a match in hand.

    Thomas Brdaric’s men will have to rest their six-contest winless streak to keep their playoff hopes active. Last week, CFC sorrowed a 3-1 loss versus BFC, which saw the Blues go past OFC in the playoff race that is strengthening as the ISL enters the last month of its league stage.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    The Marina Machans’ record at home this season has been concerning, as they have only one out of the seven fixtures. The club’s top scorer, Petar Sliskovic, has failed to find the net in a couple of straight ISL matches for the first time since November 2022.

    Talisman Abdenasser El Khayati came on as a reserve for the last ten minutes versus BFC the previous week, guaranteeing the Dutchman’s return from a long injury layoff. Brdaric will likely make some transformations to include El Khayati in the starting XI in the upcoming contest.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - KERALA BLASTERS FC’S IVAN VUKOMANOVIC HAPPY WITH CLEAN SHEET AGAINST NORTHEAST UNITED FC

    “We had a pre-match meeting with the players and tried to show them opportunities for the final five games. If everything goes according to our plan, we can add 15 points to our tally in these games. We started from a point where it was tough to build something. Now, we have gained a lot of experience. It’s time for that experience to reward us with points, and I’m confident we can implement what we need to,” said Brdaric.

    OFC’s return to ISL activity after a break was melancholy after it suffered a 2-0 loss in Kolkata versus ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) last week. Josep Gombau’s men have lost four from its previous five meetings and have lost ground after being comfortably in the playoff locale, as FC Goa (FCG) and BFC, its direct rivals, have upped their performances.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    The club’s top two goal-getters, Diego Mauricio and Nandhakumar Sekar, were on target when these two teams set up a scenic five-goal thriller in Bhubaneswar earlier this season. While Mauricio has netted five goals in the previous five fixtures, Sekar has hammered just a lone goal in the last five.

    Raynier Fernandes has been instrumental in the Juggernauts’ midfield this season. The midfielder mourned an injury last week and was substituted in the 20th minute. Gombau will be keen to have Raynier back to full fitness as the season enters a critical phase. The two teams have met in the ISL on seven instances, with both sides winning a couple each.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Number 16 for Mumbai City FC as they beat Jamshedpur FC with a thrilling comeback

    “We have to be competitive and have a strong mentality. Now, we have reached an all-or-nothing moment in the season. We have five games to go, and our focus is on consistency to be in the top six. They [CFC] are also fighting for a playoff spot. For them, this game is all-or-nothing. It will be a very similar and difficult game,” concluded Gombau.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football isl 2022-23 kerala blasters fc ivan vukomanovic happy with clean sheet against northeast united fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC’s Ivan Vukomanovic happy with clean sheet against NorthEast United FC

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form

    football ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan

    football ISL 2022-23: Rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the fight for sixth place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the fight for sixth place

    Recent Stories

    Three quaint destinations that should be on every Indian traveler's list vma

    Three quaint destinations that should be on every Indian traveler's list

    Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship vma

    Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship

    Daily Horoscope for February 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Scorprio Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for February 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Fiery India bamboozles past New Zealand to win series 2-1, shubman gill, hardik pandya, supporters amused-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Fiery India races past New Zealand to win series 2-1, supporters amused

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon