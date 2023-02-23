Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC aims for top-four finish; FC Goa wishes for good luck

    ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 22 continues on Thursday, as Bengaluru FC will host FC Goa. While BFC eyes a top-four finish, Goa would look to ride on luck to pull off an upset and hand OFC the final playoff berth boost.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, BFC vs FCG preview: Bengaluru FC aims for top-four finish; FC Goa wishes for good luck-ayh
    Both sides have much to gain if they win three points in a crunch 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) meeting between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and FC Goa (FCG) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The Gaurs are still alive in the playoffs race as Odisha FC (OFC) lost versus Jamshedpur FC (JFC) on Wednesday.

    Despite the result going in its favour, triumphing over BFC will be oppugning for Goa. The Blues stretched their winning streak in the ISL to seven fixtures last week after ending former champion Mumbai City’s (MCFC’s) 18-match unbeaten streak this season.

    Javi Hernandez is BFC’s top scorer this season, with six goals. The Spaniard’s last goal arrived versus the Islanders last week. Behind him is Roy Krishna, whose season tally is at five goals. The Fijian will be available versus Goa after serving his suspension in the previous contest.

    “We want to finish third or fourth to try and have a home leg. Three of our players are on three yellow cards. My mind is about what the team will be like regardless of the result [of OFC vs JFC]. The most important thing is that whatever team we put out next, it has to try and win the game, keep the momentum going, extend the record and guarantee a home tie,” said BFC boss Simon Grayson.

    Goa’s contemporary form is a considerable concern, with no conquests in its final three ISL matches. It drew versus OFC before failing in consecutive contests versus MCFC and record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Moreover, the Gaurs have yet to win an away tie since October and drew three and failed in four of their previous seven away encounters this season.

    Noah Sadaoui was on the scoresheet last week for the third straight meeting for Goa. Sadaoui scored four in the previous five matches and was involved in three assists. Iker Guarrotxena is the club’s leading goal-scorer this season with ten goals but is yet to net in the last three contests.

    “The last game at home was disappointing for everyone at the club. We must learn from that; we still have a chance. We have to do what we can and focus on what we have in our hands. If by tomorrow, we still have a chance to qualify, we have to fight for that till the last minute,” said Goa manager Carlos Pena.

    In 12 ISL ties between the two, BFC has arisen successfully on six instances, while Goa has won on three occasions. In the return game previously this season, the Blues conquered the Gaurs 2-0.

