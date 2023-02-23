ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC's playoffs fate with FC Goa's as Jamshedpur FC pulls off a surprise win

ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 22 began on Wednesday, with Odisha FC hosting Jamshedpur FC. However, the latter pulled off a surprise 2-0 victory, as the former's playoff fate now relies on the hands of FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) concluded its season on a high, potentially devastating blow to Odisha FC's (OFC's) playoff dreams after a gripping 2-0 win in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday. Goals from Harry Sawyer and Ritwik Das were enough to hand the Red Miners their third success in four matches and keep FC Goa (FCG) alive in its playoff hunt this season. OFC came into the tie with just a point required to seal qualification but will now have to rely on Goa's loss versus former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Thursday. The first 20 minutes were cunning, as the ball mostly dwelled in the middle of the pitch. Nearing the half-hour mark, Sawyer had two chances, but neither personified a goal to break the deadlock. At the other end, Diego Mauricio cut in from the left and skimmed past three players as she shot straight at the keeper, registering the host's maiden effort of the meeting on target in the 34.

Five minutes before half-time, Jay Thomas employed his brisk feet, getting a strike at the goal from inside the box. However, Amrinder Singh stood his ground and choked the on-target attempt. JFC had more shots on goal at half-time despite OFC dominating with possession. OFC's playoff hopes were left hanging by a thread just past the hour-mark when it quickly gave away a couple of goals to Sawyer and Das. The opening goal came following a defensive mistake from Narender Gahlot, allowing the visitors to patch up for a goal headed in by Sawyer. Seconds later, there was a quick break as Das put in the second past Amrinder.

In the 70th, Das outpowered Shubham Sarangi and endeavoured to get it over the keeper before Amrinder remained vigilant and tipped it over the bar. The winger attempted to find a gap in the OFC defence, while the Juggernauts were frustrated and discovered themselves at the pitch's wrong end. Approaching the 80th, Mauricio skipped two defenders and headed for the goal from a tricky angle. The striker's trial was stopped for a corner, resulting in nothing. Moments later, the same move was recited, and, once again, OFC failed to find a way past the resolute JFC defence. The visitors built all the massive circumstances until the end, as OFC finished the contest with just a try on target.

