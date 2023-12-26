Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Year Ender 2023: 7 big announcements made by Modi government

    A major decision extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana's free ration scheme for another five years, benefitting 81 crore individuals with 5 kg of free food grains until 2028, with a total expenditure of Rs 11.8 lakh crore.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The year 2023 witnessed a series of significant decisions made by the Modi-led government, shaping various facets of the nation's progress and welfare. From substantial reductions in cylinder rates to groundbreaking schemes and space missions, here's a closer look at the key announcements that defined the year.

    1. Cylinder Rates Slashed by Rs 200
    In August, the Modi government announced a notable reduction in domestic gas cylinder prices, offering a Rs 200 cut as a Rakshabandhan gift. This move particularly benefited Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, doubling their discount to Rs 400.

    2. Extension of Free Ration Scheme
    A major decision extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana's free ration scheme for another five years, benefitting 81 crore individuals with 5 kg of free food grains until 2028, with a total expenditure of Rs 11.8 lakh crore.

    3. Vishwakarma Yojana
    PM Modi introduced the Vishwakarma Yojana on August 15, allocating Rs 13,000 crore from the Red Fort. The scheme aimed to empower artisans and handicraft workers with certificates, identity cards, interest-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh, and training for around 30 lakh families in five years.

    4. India's Space Aspirations
    After Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon's southern part, PM Modi set sights on India's space station by 2035 and a mission to send an Indian to the Moon by 2040, marking India's ascendancy as a formidable space power.

    5. Reservation in Jammu and Kashmir
    Two pivotal bills were introduced, reserving three seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for Kashmiri Pandits and displaced individuals from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Additionally, a bill focusing on reservation for deprived and OBC classes was proposed.

    6. Phase-out of Rs 2,000 Notes
    The Reserve Bank of India announced the phasing out of Rs 2,000 notes on May 19, providing facilities for exchanging these notes in nearby banks and RBI regional offices.

    7. Women's Reservation Bill
    President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the women's reservation bill, guaranteeing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, marking a significant stride toward gender equality in Indian politics.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
