Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Work from home, opt for car pools and more: Delhi govt suggests tips for clean air

    Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday appealed to people in the national capital to work from home and use shared transport to reduce vehicular pollution as the city's air quality index remained in the “severe” category.

    Work from home opt for car pools and more Delhi government suggests tips for clean air gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday advised citizens to report instances of building activity, utilise vehicle and bike pools, choose to work from home, quit using coal and wood, and provide electric heaters to security guards. His request comes as Delhi's air quality remains "severe."

    In the midst of calmer winds and raging field fires in Punjab, the blanket of noxious smog that has been hanging over Delhi increased on Tuesday. The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 424 was the worst this year. The Indo-Gangetic plains, from east Pakistan to east Uttar Pradesh, were covered in a layer of smoke, and a dense cluster of red dots indicated agricultural fires in Punjab and portions of Haryana, according to NASA satellite images.

    Also Red | GRAP stage 3 implemented in Delhi as air quality deteriorates, here's what all will be affected

    This is the second ‘severe’ air quality day in Delhi this year after January 2 (AQI 404), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI above 400 is considered “severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

    The Centre's air quality panel had on Saturday instructed officials to put a ban on building and demolition operations in Delhi-NCR, except in vital projects, and other limits under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan, due to the deteriorating pollution levels.

    Also Read | Kejriwal govt blames vehicular emissions from UP buses as Delhi air quality worsens

    According to the severity of the issue, the GRAP is a series of anti-air pollution measures that are followed throughout the city and its surroundings. It was first introduced in 2017. This year, based on projections, restrictions on polluting activities are being put in place up to three days in advance.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers amid ban on construction work AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers amid ban on construction work

    Its wilful fraud, not will of God: Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Morbi bridge collapse - adt

    It's wilful fraud, not will of God: Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Morbi bridge collapse

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022 AJR

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022

    Kejriwal massage centre poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations - adt

    'Kejriwal massage centre' poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations

    Morbi bridge collapse Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused gcw

    Morbi bridge collapse: Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers amid ban on construction work AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers amid ban on construction work

    Google Pixel 7a likely to feature wireless charging triple rear camera and more report gcw

    Google Pixel 7a likely to feature wireless charging, triple rear camera and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Dinesh Karthik retained, Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda as Bangladesh fields against India-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Karthik retained, Axar replaces Hooda as Bangladesh fields

    Its wilful fraud, not will of God: Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Morbi bridge collapse - adt

    It's wilful fraud, not will of God: Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Morbi bridge collapse

    football champions league juventus vs psg lionel messi resurgence how allegri views his return to form in fifa world cup year snt

    Messi's resurgence: How Juventus boss Allegri views PSG star's return to form World Cup year

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon