GRAP stage 3 implemented in Delhi as air quality deteriorates, here's what all will be affected

The Centre's air quality panel ordered authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, as well as other curbs under the to implement measures under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, on Saturday, as pollution levels in the national capital worsened.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has adopted actions under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan as the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to deteriorate. On Sunday morning, Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

The subcommittee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) noted at an emergency meeting on Saturday night that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and a sudden increase in farm fire incidents, "it is considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR." Except for vital operations and projects connected to national security and importance, construction activities that generate pollution are prohibited under GRAP stage 3.

For a complete list of what will be impacted once stage 3 begins, see below.

A ban on all building and demolition projects, excluding those that are necessary for national security, defence, healthcare, trains, airports, metro rail, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, and pipelines, among other projects and services. Additionally, mining won't be permitted in the area.

Mining and related operations have also been outlawed in the NCR, along with brick kilns, hot mix plants, and stone crushers that don't use clean fuels.

Industries in industrial zones with PNG infrastructure and supply that are not using permitted fuels must be shut down.

In addition to earthwork for excavation, boring, and drilling, welding operations, construction material loading and unloading, manual or conveyor belt transfers of raw materials, including fly ash, and vehicle movement on unpaved roads are all prohibited.

The manufacture of life-saving medical equipment, medications, and medicines, as well as milk and dairy businesses, are excluded from the limits.

In stage III, the frequency of vacuum-based or mechanised road sweeping must be increased.

