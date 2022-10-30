Kejriwal govt blames vehicular emissions from UP buses as Delhi air quality worsens

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi minister Gopal Rai claimed that vehicular emission from government buses operating in UP has led to an increase in pollution in a few areas of the national capital. The AAP leader requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to keep a check on buses in the state moving around border areas in Delhi.

    Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has blamed the vehicular emissions from government buses in Uttar Pradesh for the rise in pollution. Rai asserted that UP government bus emissions are to blame for the worsening of the air quality index in Delhi's Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar. He urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to keep a check on buses in the state moving around border areas in Delhi. 

    According to the environment minister, the Delhi government has established 586 teams to ensure that the prohibition on building and demolition activities in the city is strictly enforced.  He said that beginning of November 1, wind speed and direction are expected to change for the worse, pushing the air quality index into the "severe" category.

    As a result, he added, stage three of the Graded Response Plan Action has been instructed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce limits, including a ban on building and demolition operations.

    Also Read | GRAP stage 3 implemented in Delhi as air quality deteriorates, here's what all will be affected

    "We met with all of the construction companies in the capital as well as the relevant government organisations, such as the PWD, MCD, Railways, DDA, and Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The city's building and demolition (C&D) ban will go into effect as of today," he added.

    To guarantee that the rules are being followed, the government has set up a robust monitoring mechanism. He said that 586 teams made up of representatives from various departments had been formed. These teams will keep an eye on how the prohibition on C&D activity is being implemented.

    Rai also said Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar have been reporting high pollution levels continuously which could be due to construction work related to Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

    Also Read | Gujarat election 2022: Kejriwal questions BJP govt's move to implement Uniform Civil Code before polls

    According to Rai, the government would also send out fire trucks to spray water to areas where pollution is a problem. According to him, Delhi now has 521 water sprinklers, 223 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns in service.

    Stage III calls for the stringent enforcement of a prohibition on building and demolition activity in the NCR, with the exception of necessary projects and non-polluting work like plumbing, carpentry, interior design, and electrical work.

