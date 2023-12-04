Winter Session of Parliament: Bill to establish central tribal university in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

This proposed university stands as a beacon for regional aspirations, aiming to revolutionize the landscape of higher education in the region. According to the bill's statement of objects and reasons, the university's primary objective is to enhance both the accessibility and the quality of higher education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday (December 4) introduced the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant stride towards establishing the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.

This proposed university stands as a beacon for regional aspirations, aiming to revolutionize the landscape of higher education in the region. According to the bill's statement of objects and reasons, the university's primary objective is to enhance both the accessibility and the quality of higher education. It holds a vital role in promoting advanced knowledge by offering instructional and research facilities focused on tribal art, culture, customs, and technological advancements tailored to the needs of India's tribal population.

The bill underlines that the central tribal university will operate in line with other esteemed central universities, carrying out educational and other activities essential for fostering academic excellence. Mandated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, the establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana becomes imperative, and the government is steadfast in honoring this legislative obligation.

This significant legislative stride follows the Union Cabinet's endorsement of the amendment bill in October. This approval signifies a proactive approach by the government toward establishing a robust educational institution that will significantly uplift higher education prospects within the tribal communities of Telangana.

The proposed university not only aligns with the government's commitment to bolstering education but also serves as a testament to the administration's focus on addressing the educational needs of diverse communities across the country. By embracing and cultivating the rich heritage and knowledge of tribal culture, this university is poised to become a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

The introduction of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill underscores a promising step towards empowering marginalized communities through education, envisioning a future where tribal communities in Telangana have equitable access to advanced learning and research opportunities.