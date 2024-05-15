Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

Madhavi Raje Scindia, known as Rajmata (Queen Mother) of the Gwalior royal family, was the wife of Madhavrao Scindia, a notable politician who served as both a Member of Parliament and a Union minister.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia on Wednesday (May 15) died at AIIMS. It is reportedly said that Madhavi Raje Scindia passed away at 9:28 am after battling pneumonia and sepsis.

She had been on ventilation for her last few days, undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the past three months.

"With great sorrow, we wish to share that Rajmata is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for the past two months. Her condition had been extremely critical for the past two weeks. This morning at 9:28 A.M., she took her last breath at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Om Shanti," a press statement said.

Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia?

Madhavi Raje Scindia, known as Rajmata (Queen Mother) of the Gwalior royal family, was the wife of Madhavrao Scindia, a notable politician who served as both a Member of Parliament and a Union minister.

Coming from a distinguished royal lineage herself, Madhavi Raje Scindia contributed immensely to social and cultural endeavors in Gwalior. Her family, the Scindias, has wielded significant influence in Indian politics and society for multiple generations.

