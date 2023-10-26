Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Want to own a piece of history? Over 900 mementoes of PM Modi up for e-auction at NGMA; check details

    The e-auction is inclusive, with arrangements made for specially-abled individuals, such as touch-and-feel tours for the visually impaired and sign language tours for the hearing impaired, all dedicated to the PM Modi mementoes exhibition.

    Want to own a piece of history? Over 900 mementoes of PM Modi up for e-auction at NGMA; check details
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated an e-auction of approximately 912 mementos he has received, starting from a modest Rs 100 each. The proceeds from this unique auction will contribute to the Namami Gange initiative, which is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the Ganges River's delicate ecosystem.

    The ongoing 5th round of e-auction, which began on October 2 and continues until October 31, features an exhibition of these mementos at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi. Among the items available for bidding are a statue of Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and goddess Rukmini, a Kamdhenu with calf memento, the Souvenir of Jerusalem, an Aranmula Kannadi, a brass statue of Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, and Lord Hanuman, a statue of Ram Darbar, and a model of the Golden Temple.

    Trends in the auction show that Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and goddess Rukmini, the Kamdhenu with calf memento, and the Souvenir of Jerusalem are currently attracting the highest number of bids. In addition, three mementoes from the G20 under India's presidency have garnered considerable public attention.

    The e-auction is inclusive, with arrangements made for specially-abled individuals, such as touch-and-feel tours for the visually impaired and sign language tours for the hearing impaired, all dedicated to the PM Modi mementoes exhibition. The auction's price range spans from Rs 100 to 65 lakhs. To participate in the e-auction, the general public can visit this link: https://pmmementos.gov.in/#/.

    The mementoes include standouts like replicas of architectural marvels, such as the Modhera Sun Temple and the Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh, as well as pieces reflecting the diverse cultural heritage of India, including Chamba rumal, Pattachitra, Dhokra Amart, Gond art, and Madhubani art, showcasing both tangible and intangible aspects of the nation's rich heritage.

