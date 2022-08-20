Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Electoral rolls controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    The J&K government has said the revision of electoral rolls would include existing residents of the Union Territory, and the increase in numbers will be of voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier.

    Voting rights controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Srinagar, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued a clarification with regard to the ongoing controversy over non-locals being given voting rights, stating that there is no change in special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in electoral rolls of their original native constituencies. The administration said that there was no change in the rules regarding buying property and jobs in the J&K govt and no link to the representation of voters or otherwise.

    Also Read: Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs, reveals NFHS; Rajasthan on top

    Countering reports that over 25 lakh additions will be made to the electoral rolls once the revision process starts, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the J&K government said that the Election Commission conducts summary revisions of electoral rolls from time to time as per the established process.

    According to the government, this is aimed at enabling young persons to become eligible to register themselves as voters and allows persons who have changed their ordinary place of residence to enrol at new locations by getting themselves deleted at the old locations.

    Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar had recently announced that after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, the Union Territory was likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders. This sparked a massive controversy with Kashmiri parties terming it as a 'shameful, illegal and unconstitutional attempt at disenfranchising the people'. They also stated that there was no such law that gave voting rights to non-state subjects in the Union territory, and the domicile law was about jobs and elections.

    However, asserting that vested interests were misrepresenting facts, the J&K government has said the revision of electoral rolls would include existing residents of the Union Territory, and the increase in numbers will be of voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier.

    The Union Territory administration also clarified that Kashmiri migrants would continue to be given the option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot or through special polling stations at Jammu, Udhampur, Delhi, etc.

    Further, the administration made it clear that there was no link between the representation of voters and rules regarding buying of property and government jobs.

    Also Read: Rajnath Singh wanted to join the Army, but couldn't; here is why

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Official temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains AJR

    Officials temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi AJR

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts - gps

    Watch: Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts

    Major embarrassment for Congress Rahul Gandhis staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi photo gcw

    Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

    Recent Stories

    Sexy photos 5 times Namrata Malla proved she is a water baby drb

    Sexy photos: 5 times Namrata Malla proved she’s a water baby

    Official temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains AJR

    Officials temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi - adt

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi

    Randeep Hooda birthday 5 interesting facts you must know about Sarabjit actor drb

    Randeep Hooda birthday: 5 interesting facts you must know about ‘Sarabjit’ actor

    Numerology Prediction for August 20 2022 Here what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon