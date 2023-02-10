Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral photo: Turkish woman kisses Indian Army officer to thank, netizens can't keep calm

    A touching photo of an Indian Army woman receiving a kiss on the cheek from a Turkish woman while doing rescue and relief efforts in the earthquake-stricken country is going viral on social media. The image was posted on Twitter with the hashtag "We care" by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army.

    Viral photo Turkish woman kisses Indian Army officer to thank them pic goes viral netizens react gcw
    Following last week's deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria, a picture of a Turkish woman hugging an Indian Army officer who was assisting with rescue efforts in Hatay, Turkey, has gone viral. After independent journalist Zahack Tanvir shared the image on Twitter, it quickly gained popularity. The same image was reposted with the message "We Care" on the Indian Army's Twitter account.

    Many people have lauded the efforts of the Army. "They are not for war. But to protect own country people and every other country in need. Big Kudos to the team. #OperationDost" said a user. "Humanity is the biggest Religion and Truth in the world, and Core of Spirit of Indian Culture," said another person. 

    "The biggest religion in the world -HUMANITY," replied a user. Another user said, "We are always present for the service of humanity. All the strength to our army."

    The images may have been taken in a field hospital that the Indian Army and Indian rescue mission established in Hatay, Turkey. Following the earthquake, large portions of Hatay and the nearby city of Iskenderun were reduced to rubble, including whole city blocks.

    More than 17,674 of the 21,051 fatalities associated with the earthquake are in Turkey. 3,377 individuals have already passed away in Syria. As rescue personnel extract victims from the debris, these figures are anticipated to increase further. The province bordering Syria in the southeast has suffered the most fatalities as a result of the earthquake.

    The Indian Army established a field hospital in the earthquake-devastated city, according to a tweet from Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

    In a bid to provide relief, India decided to immediately dispatch a search-and-rescue team to Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’, a term coined by external affairs minister S Jaishankar to highlight the friendship maintained between nations.  India has dispatched more than 250 people, specialised equipment, and other relief supplies totaling more than 129 tonnes to Turkey as part of Operation Dost. The soldiers and the equipment were transported using five C-17 Indian Air Force aircraft.

