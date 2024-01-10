Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will host top leaders, including presidents, prime ministers, and governors, with PM Modi taking center stage during the inaugural ceremony.

With the grand opening of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 10) spearheaded the inaugural proceedings. The summit, attracting leaders from across the globe, commenced today in Gandhinagar, marking at least 14 zones in the city as "no parking" areas from January 9 to 13, aiming to ensure security during the event.

These designated no-parking zones encompass crucial roads from Sector Ch-0 to Ch-5, Gh-0 to Gh-5, G-0 to G-5, Kh-0 to Kh-5, and Road Number 3 from Ch-3 to Kh-3, alongside portions of Sector-17 in Gandhinagar. To streamline this, signage indicating the no-parking zones will be prominently displayed for public convenience.

Autopsy reveals shocking details on how Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's son was killed

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will host top leaders, including presidents, prime ministers, and governors, with PM Modi taking center stage during the inaugural ceremony. This pivotal event serves as a platform for constructive dialogues, forging investments, and fostering international collaborations within the business sphere.

The summit will witness PM Modi's inaugural address. Preceding the summit, PM Modi engaged in bilateral meetings, including discussions with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, resulting in the signing of several crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today

Additionally, bilateral meetings were conducted with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on the summit's eve.