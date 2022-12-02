Vande Bharat Express: Gandhinagar-Mumbai damaged again; 4th mishap in 2 months

The incident happened at about 6:23 pm near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi, according to Sumit Thakur, Western Railway's head public relations officer. "The front half had minor damage, a dent, but there were no operational issues," he continued.

In yet another incident, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express collided with cattle between the Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday, according to a railway official. He added that the collision caused a minor dent in the front panel.

This is the fourth incident involving the semi-high-speed train on the route since it began operation two months ago.

"There was minor damage, a dent, in the front part, but there were no operational problems. The dent will be repaired tonight," he continued. At 6:35 pm, the train continued its journey after a brief stop.

This is the fourth such incident involving the route's semi-high-speed train since it started service two months ago. Previously, on October 6, a semi-high-speed train's engine was damaged after colliding with cattle on its track at Vatva railway station in the western state.

The following day, a similar incident occurred on October 7, when the train collided with cattle between Kanjari and Anand stations, causing minor damage to the train's nose panel. Later that month, a cow was hit near Atul station in Gujarat's Valsad district.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express can travel at a maximum speed of 160 kmph and includes classes similar to the Shatabdi Train but with superior facilities.

The new Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express provides a low-calorie millet-rich regional menu for health-conscious travellers. The Vande Bharat Train's customised meal matches the theme of the future year 2023, which will be recognised globally as the International Year of Millets.

The key systems of the Vande Bharat Express were designed and built in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision.

"The impact of this train is that it meets global standards of performance, safety, and passenger comfort while costing less than half of global prices," said the Railways.



