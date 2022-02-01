  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to kick off mega campaign for upcoming polls from Tuesday

    According to a senior party leader, the party has made the required arrangements for physical and virtual meetings in accordance with the Election Commission of India's standards

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP to kick off mega campaign for upcoming polls from Tuesday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start a massive campaign in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 1. From Tuesday, BJP-ruled state chief ministers will host public rallies across the state, beginning with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Himachal Pradesh colleague Jairam Thakur addressing crowds of 500 people.

    According to a senior party leader, the party has made the required arrangements for physical and virtual meetings in accordance with the Election Commission of India's standards. Starting tomorrow, all major campaigners will begin addressing public gatherings, either in person or virtually. The BJP has placed massive LED displays around the state for virtual gatherings. According to the report, 15 LED displays have been installed in each seat in Uttarakhand to allow people to read the addresses of BJP leaders in virtual form.

    The BJP announced its roster of top campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022 last week.  Meanwhile, the party has organised approximately 10 meetings at each polling station in Uttarakhand ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections. The sessions would centre on the BJP's preparation, progress, and collaboration with voters in each booth until the election day. According to an ANI report, Uttarakhand has 10,000 booths spread across the state.

    The Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 14. On March 10, the results of the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly election will be released. The BJP won 57 seats in 2017. This time around, the party hopes to win more than 60 seats in Uttarakhand.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to hold ten meetings in each booth ahead of Assembly polls

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to contest from Tehri

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine border issue India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council gcw

    Ukraine border issue: India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    UP Election 2022: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat-adt

    UP Election 2022: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine border issue India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council gcw

    Ukraine border issue: India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council

    Budget 2022 How long can Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans speech be this year gcw

    Budget 2022: How long can Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech be this year?

    New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven figure price gcw

    New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven-figure price

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat-ayh

    WWE: Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat

    Budget 2022 live updates finance minister nirmala sitharaman speech

    Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Big expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2