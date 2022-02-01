Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to kick off mega campaign for upcoming polls from Tuesday

According to a senior party leader, the party has made the required arrangements for physical and virtual meetings in accordance with the Election Commission of India's standards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start a massive campaign in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 1. From Tuesday, BJP-ruled state chief ministers will host public rallies across the state, beginning with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Himachal Pradesh colleague Jairam Thakur addressing crowds of 500 people.

According to a senior party leader, the party has made the required arrangements for physical and virtual meetings in accordance with the Election Commission of India's standards. Starting tomorrow, all major campaigners will begin addressing public gatherings, either in person or virtually. The BJP has placed massive LED displays around the state for virtual gatherings. According to the report, 15 LED displays have been installed in each seat in Uttarakhand to allow people to read the addresses of BJP leaders in virtual form.

The BJP announced its roster of top campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022 last week. Meanwhile, the party has organised approximately 10 meetings at each polling station in Uttarakhand ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections. The sessions would centre on the BJP's preparation, progress, and collaboration with voters in each booth until the election day. According to an ANI report, Uttarakhand has 10,000 booths spread across the state.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 14. On March 10, the results of the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly election will be released. The BJP won 57 seats in 2017. This time around, the party hopes to win more than 60 seats in Uttarakhand.

