    Uttar Pradesh Police brings gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj amid tight security

    Ahmed will be produced before a court on Tuesday, when it is likely to pass an order in a 17-year-old kidnapping case in which the former MP is an accused. He has been brought to Prayagraj in compliance with the court's orders.

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 6:24 PM IST

    Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was on Monday (March 27) brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh amid tight security arrangements. The police cavalcade bringing him from a prison in Gujarat reached the Naini Jail at 5:30 pm.

    A large posse of police personnel was posted at the main entrance of the Naini Central Jail and the entry of outsiders into the jail premises was stopped. A battery of journalists thronged the area to cover the event.

    Ahmed will be produced before a court on Tuesday, when it is likely to pass an order in a 17-year-old kidnapping case in which the former MP is an accused. He has been brought to Prayagraj in compliance with the court's orders.

    The former MP from Phulpur, was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh.

    He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

    Earlier today, fearing for her brother's life, Atiq Ahmed's sister, Ayesha Noori, said the police may, in high probability, gun down Atiq. She also said she has been following the police convoy taking Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj, from Sabarmati.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
